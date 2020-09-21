CADILLAC — You used to be able to shop for a house a little outside your budget, with the expectation that you might be able to negotiate the price down.
Not anymore.
“You’re not getting that right now. That’s not happening,‘ said Carolyn Lantz, who owns Whitetail Realty in Lake City with her husband, Rick Lantz. “You have to look in your price range because you may have to overbid in your own price range.‘
Realtors told the Cadillac News that the housing market is hot, particularly for houses under $200,000. In the Lake City area, the premium market is in the $100,000 to $150,000 price range.
If you want a house at that price, be prepared to act.
The Lantzes say a house priced like that, in good condition and in a good location, will likely have a signed contract within a week.
For a house in good condition under $200,000 “in a good location and everything, I mean you’re talking it could have an accepted offer within two days,‘ said Cadillac-based realtor Jim Wagner.
Closing on the house, however, could take a while; it’s about two months right now, the Lantzes said, because so many people are refinancing their homes to take advantage of lower interest rates. Social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also slowed the financing and appraising process down, though on the realtor’s side, Wagner said he’s stayed busy during the pandemic.
Wagner said he thinks people don’t like to let the pandemic interfere with big decisions.
Plus, with prices being high, people know they can get what they want out of the houses they’re trying to sell, Wagner said.
For houses above $250,000, the market is a little slower, the Lantzes said.
“The pool gets smaller for buyers as the price gets higher,‘ Rick Lantz said.
The homes most people want in the area — the under $150,000 home — sell quickly because inventory is low, realtors said.
The issue is circular. People aren’t listing their houses because they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to get the house they want.
“Maybe the house that they might want to buy isn’t available. Because the inventory is low, they can’t get an offer and then assume they’ll then go find a home that they can move right into,‘ Carolyn Lantz said.
The Lantzes said the real estate market is always a little bit of a roller coaster; there’ve been times when houses in that under-$150,000 bracket would take six months to sell, versus the one week it takes now.
Lantz attributes the increase in demand to employees receiving better pay.
Moreover, there are few houses being built “on spec.‘ In different times, builders may buy vacant land and sell the house during the final stages of construction.
“They’re building a house for somebody they’ve already got under contract,‘ Rick Lantz said. “It makes a tighter market.‘
With houses selling in days, many would-be buyers are putting in offers on houses only to have the house go to somebody else.
“I know several buyers where they might look at four or five houses before they actually are able to win the bid,‘ Carolyn Lantz said.
Her advice?
“Be patient,‘ Lantz said.
