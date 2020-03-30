CADILLAC — Any crisis could have made Matt Dodman worry about making ends meet.
He was already out of work because of an ankle injury before the COVID-19 “stay home‘ order. And though he’s heard of places that are hiring, he hadn’t had anything come through as of Thursday morning, when he talked with a Cadillac News reporter outside Dollar Tree in Haring Township as he waited for the bus.
But for now his family’s material needs are met — he’d stocked up on some non-perishables before the disease had even reached Michigan, and he’d even managed to pick up a Happy Birthday balloon for his granddaughter, who lives with him.
“I thought it could turn into this type of situation before it did,‘ Dodman said. “So, we have things, non-perishable-type food items, probably enough to go for some time if you don’t want to eat extravagant.‘
The emotional needs are another story.
“It’s an emotional change,‘ Dodman said. “You’re used to a certain consistency in your life and certain things you expect and all of a sudden it’s all different.‘
They’re not enjoying the situation.
Dodman, who says he wears a mask in public more as a signal to law enforcement that he would not be out-and-about were his needs not legitimate, is skeptical that the shutdown needed to happen.
“I’m not saying that there isn’t something real to be dealt with. But I haven’t heard any real evidence this is a disaster,‘ Dodman said, drawing a comparison between the number of people who die every day in car accidents versus the number who have died so far from the virus.
But for public health workers, that’s at least part of the point.
The state and much of the country are shutdown to prevent a catastrophic death toll.
“The goal here is to slow this spread down or to stop it altogether,‘ said Jeannine Taylor,
Dodman was unimpressed by political jockeying between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump and said he thought they were forced to respond in ridiculous ways, blaming the situation on “media hype.‘
“For me, it’s the emotional thing. It’s the change. You’re used to a certain level of consistency,‘ he said as his bus pulled up.
Janet Burke, 62, of Manton, also criticized politicians.
“I gotta say, I’m not real impressed with our president,‘ Burke said. “The doctors have to step up and contradict everything he’s telling us.‘
The “stay home‘ order in Michigan resulted in Burke being laid off from Akwel.
She hopes unemployment will keep her household of herself, husband Daniel and cat Marabelle, afloat.
“Just try to stay home and stay calm,‘ she said of her philosophy.
She ventured out on Thursday, she said, for the essentials — bread, eggs and toilet paper.
But no hand sanitizer, she said — and her bottle’s running low.
“I’ve got one little bottle, and it’s about gone,‘ Burke said. “I’m trying to stretch.‘
