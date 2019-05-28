CADILLAC — Riding his bike in the Cadillac Memorial Day parade when he was 5, Bernie Bovee, 92, didn’t know he would be attending it 87 years later as a veteran.
Yet there he was Monday morning, standing in the sunshine and saluting the Cadillac Area Honor Guard as they walked past.
“I look forward to it every year,‘ he said. “It reminds me of good times and bad times.‘
The day reminds him of good buddies and friends he served with, some of whom didn’t make it.
“It’s a good reminder of what our country is all about,‘ his wife, Vlasta Bovee, 78, said.
Monday was Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
In Cadillac, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard performed a salute to sailors in the morning on Lake Cadillac at the City Dock. Then there was the parade down Cadillac’s main thoroughfare.
This followed the shore of the lake to Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, where a Memorial Day ceremony was held.
Retired Army Captain Bob Eggle, a platoon leader of Big Red One, the 1st Infantry Division, was one of the speakers during the ceremony. He was shot in the side of the face during a maneuver on May 19, 1969.
Eggle spent 19 months at Walter Reed Hospital, undergoing nine surgeries to rebuild his face. He lost his right eye and hearing in his right ear.
Marine Second Lt. Joseph Thompson was also honored in the ceremony. He was shot in the head during an ambush on Feb. 11, 1969. He lost the use of most of his right side. Thompson was harnessed and lifted into the air in a sling under heavy enemy fire.
To local veterans, both men are war heroes as are all of the veterans who served in our armed forces and who were honored during the ceremony.
Eggle said he and Thompson were blessed to be there. There were young men they served with who weren’t and they had to ship them out in a body bag.
“We miss them,‘ he said.
He said being at the ceremony gave him the chance to thank each and every one of the people in attendance.
“When we needed someone to talk to, you’ve been there,‘ he said and thanked everyone so much for their encouragement.
He also brought up why veterans serve. What do we get out of it, he asked.
“It’s you,‘ he said. “It’s this community.‘
He challenged people present to leave with a renewed understanding of the definition of what it means to be an American and part of the community.
In Lake City, Members of American Legion Post No. 300 kicked off Memorial Day ceremonies Monday morning as they marched to Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Prospect streets.
The observance included a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute and laying a wreath in front of the Veterans Memorial Park in remembrance of those who sailed the seas.
Sara Mead Nettle, the ceremony’s main speaker, used her time to honor her three brothers who served.
“Please say thank you and appreciate the living veterans who are here today while honoring those who are not,‘ she said.
In Manton, the veterans of Eugene Kimbel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7806, joined by the Manton High School Band, Boy Scouts and others, usually make three stops on Memorial Day: a ceremony at Greenwood Township Cemetery, followed by a trip to Fairview Cemetery for another ceremony, and then the day wraps up at Liberty Township Cemetery.
In Marion, a ceremony was held honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as well as veterans and those currently serving in the military. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Marion.
The service typically began with a march down Main Street led by veterans carrying the American, Michigan and Army flags followed by members of the Marion High School band.
They were followed by the lowering of the flag, Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,‘ a 21-gun salute and “Taps‘ played by members of the Marion High School Band.
In Reed City, their parade took off down Upton Avenue from the Reed City Depot at 9 a.m.
Once the parade, led by veterans from the Reed City Veterans of Foreign Wars post, reached the Osceola County Veterans Memorial, a wreath was placed to honor veterans who have passed away.
A prayer was said and followed by “Taps‘ and a 21-gun salute. The parade then continued down Upton and made its way to the cemetery where music would be played by the Reed City marching band and another 21-gun salute.
In Evart, the Memorial Day festivities started at 10 a.m. with the Evart High School band marching down 5th Street to join veterans from the Evart VFW post at Guyton Park.
Sen. Curt Vanderwall started the wreath placing ceremony at Guyton Park by thanking the veterans at the parade as well as giving a speech commemorating those who have served the United States.
“(Veterans) are what continue to make America a beacon to the rest of the world,‘ he said.
Ending his speech with not only thanking the veterans but also the families who have supported them.
After that, a 21-gun salute was done as a flag was raised at the Guyton memorial and the parade, now led by the veterans of Evart, continued down Main Street and US-10 to Riverside East Park. Another wreath was thrown into the Muskegon River at Riverside East to honor those who have served in the Navy.
Once the parade had concluded at Riverside East Park, veterans and two members of the Evart High School band were joined by a small crowd for one last wreath ceremony and a 21-gun salute at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Watching the parade and the three different wreath ceremonies, as Vanderwall said earlier in the day, reminded people of the importance of the day.
“Today, we honor the countless others who have given their lives for us,‘ he said.
Vlasta Bovee felt that some people forget what the day is for rather than just partying.
“I wish that people would respect the day,‘ Vlasta Bovee said. “Revere it just a little more than they do.‘
She said she was grateful to see people in Cadillac be more respectful and thankful to veterans and her husband gets thanked often for his service.
“I sure hope people remember what the price of freedom is,‘ she said.
