The Marion Fair is winding down, and 4-H participants have had a full week of events to show off their animals.
“it’s not been terribly busy; Monday and Tuesday were the busiest days,” participant Billie Soper said. “The rest of it is pretty laid back we just have to take care of our animals.”
Soper showed a pig and took second place and a steer that secured fourth place at this year’s fair.
“Seeing the youth come together and compete in the arena but also be a team and a community outside the arena, going out and helping out around the fairground,” Osceola County Michigan State University Extension 4-H Coordinator Jacob Stieg said. “It’s just been an amazing week, a fun week.”
Judging for livestock, poultry and rabbits was done on Monday and Tuesday. The auction will take place on Friday, June 16, at 6 p.m.
Stieg expects between 200 and 400 people will be at the auction to bid on the animals.
He said there has been an increase in commodity prices to purchase animals to raise. Participants have seen a higher price on feed for their animals.
“Hay especially because it hasn’t rained, we are short on hay so hay has gone up tremendously,” Soper said.
Stieg is hopeful that higher commodity prices will lead to higher sale margins at auction.
People interested in 4-H can participate from ages five to 19.
“It’s fun I like it. It’s better because everyone will help you,” participant Mylee Dewitt said.
This is Dewitt’s first year competing in 4-H. She took home reserve champion for her pig, first place for her chickens, and seventh place for her sheep.
“We have great opportunities for the youth and this being a community fair allows our youth to compete in two different fairs here in Osceola County,” Stieg said.
There were approximately 50 4-H participants at The Marion Fair this year.
“This fair has been growing and growing,” Stieg said. “Right now, this our highest numbers of youth and lots sold here in the past several years.”
4-H provides a sense of community for many of the participants.
“Fair is definitely something that I think all kids should do,” Soper said. “It’s a very good experience. There’s a lot of people who are willing to help and you make a lot of friends.”
This year there will be a horse show on Saturday at 9 a.m. after not having the show for the past few years.
“It is very fun. It’s very stressful getting everything ready, together,” participant Tiffany Todd said.
Todd said she is ready to bring her horse to the fair and socialize since it is her first year with the horse.
“My favorite part personally is showmanship because market is where you get judged on the animal, but showmanship you get judged on how well you do with your animal,” Central Michigan University student and 4-H participant Eli Vincent said.
Vincent said 4-H has taught him life lessons such as financial literacy.
“If you have an opportunity to come support the Marion fair or the Osceola County Fair and have questions, please reach out to the Osceola County MSU Extension Office,” Stieg said. “In August we wind our year down and Sept. 1 of 2023 we start our enrollment process. We’re always open to having more youth come and join.”
