CADILLAC — In its biggest fundraiser of the year, Love INC. is looking to raise at least $25,000 in 25 days.
The fundraiser started July 24 and run through Aug. 18.
“I do believe that we’re more in the community, we’re engaged, and I love being here and I love the community, and I think the community loves us,” executive director for Wexford and Osceola Counties Rachel Reinink said. “I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”
Love INC., helps people and families in need with utility bill payments, beds, furniture, clothing, and propane bills, just to name a few.
In the past eight months there have been 2,300 requests for assistance with the organization being able to meet 2,096 of those requests based on qualifications, according to Love Inc.
“The need has increased, which means our financial need has increased,” Reinink said.
Love INC., also gives requests to churches, organizations, and other agencies to fulfill.
“My goal is $50,000 because I like to dream big,” Reinink said.
Reinink said last year they raised around $26,000.
This is the fourth campaign the organization has done, beginning in 2020 when it could not host its usual annual fundraiser.
“Once you know somebody’s story they matter then, they’re no longer a number or a statistic, but they’re a family with a story and we’re able to help them be the best that can be,” Love INC. Board of Directors president Mike Horlocker said.
The organization also has a resale store in Reed City that takes donations for clothing, furniture etc.
As of Monday morning, $5,000 has already been raised.
To donate online visit, www.loveincwexfordosceola.org.
This story was produced as part of the Michigan News Group Internship. Peters is working for WCMU this summer at Cadillac News.
