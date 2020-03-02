It's OK to say no: tips on dealing with an aggressive door-to-door salesperson

CADILLAC — Encountering an especially aggressive door-to-door salesperson can be a disturbing experience.
This reporter knows firsthand.
Several months ago, an individual knocked on the door to my home here in Cadillac and when I answered, they thrust a container of disinfecting wipes into my hands, saying it was a “gift.‘
Before I had a chance to turn down the gift or even ask why they were giving it to me, they ran back to their vehicle and quickly pulled out whatever merchandise they were selling, with the intention of coming inside and making a sales pitch.
Once I realized what was going on, I informed the person I wasn’t interested in their merchandise and politely told them I couldn’t accept the gift.
Instead of accepting the fact that I wasn’t interested in being a customer and moving on, the salesperson repeatedly asked “why‘ I wouldn’t accept the gift and hear the pitch. The person wouldn’t leave, so I eventually was forced to shut the door in their face.
It turns out these salespeople didn’t have permission to solicit from residents in the neighborhood, and my landlord had previously kicked them out of the park a number of times.
Others have stories, as well.
Cadillac resident Julie Platz recalled an experience when her elderly mother answered the door and she could hear her telling someone “no,‘ a few times.
“I walked around the corner and caught this guy looking like he was going to push his way in anyway,‘ Platz said. “I got between them and I told him ‘NO’ about three more times before he budged and I told them to get off our property and never come back.‘
“I then watched them pull into my niece’s driveway next door and stood there watching, knowing she wasn’t home. When no one answered the door they went around to the back of her house and I’m assuming knocked on the back door, before leaving.‘
While local law enforcement officials say it’s important to remember that most door-to-door salespeople are honest in their intentions, there are a few things worth keeping in mind if one ever comes knocking on your door.
Captain Eric Eller, with the Cadillac Police Department, said the city has an ordinance in place that states a person must obtain a permit in order to solicit door-to-door. Other cities and townships have similar ordinances.
“If they do not have the permit we will tell them to cease until they have gotten the permit,‘ Eller said.
Eller said the majority of complaints they receive about suspicious-looking door-to-door salespeople pertain to people who are from legitimate organizations.
That being said, Eller’s advice is to not allow people into your home if you’re not comfortable doing so and to check for identification from the company they claim to represent.
“By all means, if someone feels uncomfortable, they can always call the police and we will respond and check the people out and make sure they are following the ordinance and are who they say they are,‘ Eller said.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer with the Michigan State Police, echoed Eller’s suggestion about not letting people in your home if they seem too pushy or aggressive.
Carroll added that if you ask someone to leave and they refuse, they could be arrested and charged with trespassing.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said they don’t often receive complaints about solicitors nowadays, with many people now buying everything they want online, but over the years he’s heard a handful of stories about unscrupulous salesmen.
“We’ve fielded complaints from people who bought meats from a guy selling them out of his truck,‘ Yancer said. “The meat ended up being spoiled.‘
Yancer emphasized that most door-to-door salespeople are just trying to make a living but as a general rule of thumb, he would recommend shying away from people who come knocking at your door unannounced.
“In this day and age, you just don’t know what people’s intentions are,‘ Yancer said. “Especially if they’re sending off warning bells for you.‘
It’s worth noting that aggressive tactics are discouraged even among those in the business of door-to-door sales.
In a story written for the international magazine Entrepreneur, one of the five “invaluable tips‘ for successful door-to-door sales is “Don’t try to convince.‘
“If you go into sales thinking that you need to ‘make’ people buy, you’ll fail,‘ the story reads. “Unless you’re a cute little kid selling cookies in the street for a dollar, pressure isn’t going to work. People see what you’re doing, they don’t trust you, and they don’t believe what you’re telling them.‘
In fact, getting to the “no‘ faster in a sales pitch is one of the other invaluable tips listed by Entrepreneur.
“You will be rejected. Often. There’s no way around that,‘ the story reads. “But most people are too polite. They let you make your pitch even if they have no interest in buying. And that’s a problem of its own. Time is your most important resource.‘
The Better Business Bureau also warned against overly aggressive sales techniques.
“Remember that you don’t have to answer the door at all and that if you ask that person to leave and they do not, they are then trespassing and you should contact the local police department,‘ the Bureau states on their website. “Be wary of high pressure sales tactics. A trustworthy company should let you take time to think about the purchase and compare prices before buying or putting down a deposit.‘
Aggressive solicitors are off-putting enough but in some cases, door-to-door salespeople aren’t even who they say they are, as was the case a few years ago when scammers were posing as Consumers Energy personnel to gain entry to houses.
Roger Morgenstern, public information officer with Consumers Energy, said they’ve also received complaints about salespeople for alternative gas suppliers misrepresenting themselves as utility employees (Consumers, DTE, Semco, etc.) and trying to convince customers to switch to the alternative supplier as their gas provider.
More recent rumors have been circulating about people who have been posing as Google employees asserting their “right‘ to enter homes and check thermostat readings.
With March 1-7 being National Consumer Protection Week, now is as good a time as any to remember to remain vigilant of potential scammers, said Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
“If Michigan consumers believe they are being taken advantage of or misled by a business or business owner, we encourage them to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office,‘ Jarvi said. “Our Consumer Protection team processes these complaints and tracks trends so that we can be aware of where various scammers operate.‘
Complaints can be filed online at mi.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.
