REED CITY — It is opening weekend for the Smithsonian Crossroads exhibit at the Reed City Depot.
In collaboration with the Reed City Area District Library, opening weekend kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 1 with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. at the Depot off North Chestnut Street in Reed City.
When guests first walk into the Depot, they will be welcomed with a huge Crossroads sign that looks very similar to the one outside.
"Funny how that worked out," volunteer and Reed City council member Dan Burchett said. "Kind of cool that their sign looks just like the Depot's."
Walking through, guests will find colorful displays covered with pictures and cases filled with memorabilia of rural America's past, present and future highlighting the attractions of country life, preserving tradition and the importance of main streets.
The displays are coupled with interactive features like touchscreen monitors, video, flipbooks and even a mailbox for visitors to answer prompt questions on provided postcards.
The interactive portions of each display are what makes the Crossroads exhibit stand out, said Reed City council member and exhibit volunteer Dan Burchett.
“That’s the best part, how interactive it is,‘ Burchett said. “It makes it so great for anyone who is coming to see it.‘
Space in the back of the Depot will be reserved for presentations and classes like basket weaving and a presentation on railroads later in the month.
On top of the ribbon-cutting, Saturday there will be a chili cook-off at the Boy Scouts building at 223 East Fifth Ave., and a community quilt project at the Reed City Area District Library from noon to 2 p.m.
Later in the day, the Crossroads Theatre will also be putting on a special performance of “The Ghosts of Reed City‘ at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The Smithsonian is free and will be in town from Feb. 1 to March 13. The exhibit is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
There will also be a pop-up museum at the Reed City library covering more local history on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As the month continues, The Reed City Brewing Company will also be getting in on the exhibit fun by hosting a Reed City trivia night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and a history of brewing and beer making presentation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
Those who want to do a little historical digging of their own will also have access to microfilmed newspapers and ancestry.com at the library.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit reedcitylibrary.org.
