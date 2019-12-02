CADILLAC — Public safety officials will never tell you ice is safe.
It’s a matter of policy; ice is inherently dangerous and telling the public otherwise could be misleading.
Ice on Lake Cadillac, however, has so far this winter been beyond “inherently dangerous.‘ The lake, which the Cadillac News deemed “frozen‘ on Nov. 16, has already melted.
Over the week of Thanksgiving, some days the lake looked virtually clear of ice, while on other days it appeared to be meeting the newspaper’s “50% frozen‘ standard.
Even when the shorelines appear frozen, as they sometimes have so far this winter, residents should not go out on the ice, public safety officials told the Cadillac News.
“It is my recommendation to not be on the ice until there is measurable thickness of ice and you have the proper equipment,‘ said Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka.
That includes an auger and ice-measuring tools.
While some people have been spotted on the ice already this winter, the people whose job it would be to rescue them if they fell through say nobody should be on the ice.
Some state agencies send you a bill if they have to rescue you after you’ve done something negligent. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which is one agency with the authority to police Lake Cadillac, is not one of them, according to Molnar.
City of Cadillac firefighters could also be sent out onto the ice to rescue you if you fell through.
The fire department also does not charge for rescues, according to Ottjepka.
But don’t count on that.
“If somebody’s grossly negligent, we may entertain billing them,‘ Ottjepka said.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Department did not return a request for an interview. State law says that counties, not cities, police waterways.
So does the DNR.
“There is no violation of an individual being out on the ice when the ice is thin,‘ Molnar said.
Still, the division wants you to be safe and typically issues an ice safety warning to anglers and others who use frozen lakes.
But it’s still too early in the season for the DNR to have issued that warning, Molnar said. He recommends waiting to try the ice until there have been several consecutive overnights of sub-freezing temperatures.
