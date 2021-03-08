CADILLAC — Misinformation, social pressure and logistical complications are some of the challenges rural health officials face in their efforts to vaccinate the public against COVID-19.
Spectrum Health hosted a panel on rural vaccination efforts via Facebook on Friday morning. Panelists included doctors, people from the produce industry and a Newaygo County commissioner who is also the publisher of a news website.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, chief medical officer of District Health Department No. 10, acknowledged that the health care industry in Northern Michigan learned on the fly at the start of the pandemic.
DHD No. 10 serves 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake.
Relationship-building with employers has been an important measure to contain COVID-19.
“Our local nurses and staff know those individuals, oftentimes personally, because they live there,‘ Dr. Morse said. “I think things will go more smoothly. Hopefully, we won’t have another year like last year but I think a lot of that foundation has been laid.‘
Later in the conversation, Dr. Morse said “it takes rural people that understand how to get to rural citizens.‘
The comment followed a remark about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (which is a single dose and is easier to store) being a good option for people who are homebound, homeless or other populations that are difficult to get to.
Overcoming the chatter about the virus and vaccination is another challenge, according to Ken Delaat, and editor/publisher of Near North Now.
He said one of his publication’s articles earned feedback from somebody who made an inaccurate comparison to chickenpox.
“This person got a lot of action on social media. And it wasn’t a physician, wasn’t a health care educator, wasn’t an immunologist,‘ Delaat said. “It was a roofer.‘
The challenge in rural areas is that quite often, “there’s a profound lack of trust in institutions,‘ Delaat said. “We try to give people as much information as we can. Accurate information.‘
Delaat also cited a recent poll that showed Republicans are less likely to say they’ll get vaccinated.
Newaygo County, like many rural counties, is heavily Republican.
“You have that conservative element that maybe is a little less likely to trust the information that’s coming out, and that’s a challenge for us, that’s a challenge for anyone who’s trying to broaden the amount of people who are willing to take the vaccination,‘ Delaat said.
Dr. Kelley Brinsky, physician and section chief, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, pointed to social pressure against vaccination and masking.
“I think that that’s where a lot of these patients are ... they want to, but there’s such a stigma in their circle about it,‘ Dr. Brinsky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.