CADILLAC — Amy Schmid decided she needed to do something to help the relief effort in Ukraine, but like many, she didn’t know how to do it or what she could do.
What she did know was she was bothered by the daily news coming out of the Ukrainian region.
Schmid said she read an article in the Washington Post that talked about the rental of Airbnbs in Ukraine with those paying for the stay never having thoughts of ever going. The idea was to help the families living in the country generate funds. Schmid is a financial advisor for Edward Jones and she posted the article in a private social media group for advisors.
It was at that point Schmid was introduced to Rob Sturgill.
It wasn’t a face-to-face meeting but rather a virtual one. Schmid said she learned the Idaho man and fellow Edward Jones financial advisor planned on leaving the United States for Poland. The idea was to rent vans and transport refugees, mostly women and children, who were fleeing the country after the Russian invasion began.
With the news of Sturgill’s trip, friends and co-workers started donating money to help pay for hotel rooms and other things the refugees might need. Recently, Schmid decided to help out a family as they fled Ukraine. She paid to have the mother and her three daughters stay in a hotel once they got to Poland.
“Honestly, I have been bothered by this whole thing. Not only for Ukraine but the countries that border it. I was something I could do that was proactive,” she said. “It was a small, but intentional act to help.”
Although Schmid didn’t get to meet the family she helped, she received a picture and some information about them.
She learned the Kachenko family fled from one of the most bombarded cities in Ukraine, Chernihiv. The mother and her three daughters woke to bombs during the first day of the attacks on their country. They also spent more than week in makeshift bomb shelters.
They finally had the opportunity and fled their hometown to Lviv. After another harrowing day in their war-torn country, they arrived at the Western Ukrainian town. Eventually, the family made it to Poland after walking more than six hours to get to the border. They arrived at the refugee center and were looking for transportation.
That is when Sturgill got involved in the Kachenko family’s story and drove them three hours to Karkow. Thanks to Schmid’s donation they were able to finally get a peaceful night’s sleep in a warm and, more importantly, a safe bed.
After their night’s stay in the hotel, the Kachenko’s were transported by Sturgill another two hours so they could catch a bus to Paris. Once in France, the displaced family will stay with host families for an undetermined length of time. The men in the family stayed behind in Ukraine to help in the fight.
To say she felt a myriad of emotions was an understatement.
Schmid said the more she thought about the Kachenko family’s situation, the more it evoked emotions of sadness, anger and finally gratitude. She thought about the four females trekking across the countryside, evading bombs and attacks. While that would be enough to deal with, Schmid said on top of that they had to leave behind husbands or fathers so they could stay and fight.
“Can you imagine trying to find a warm, safe place to sleep? Imagine life like that for a few minutes,” she said. “I was just grateful that I had an opportunity to help to pay forward the blessing I have received. I tried to put myself in their place and imagined life like that. It seemed surreal to me.”
The Kachenko family’s story is one of many that are being told thanks to the generosity of people like Schmid and the caring and commitment of Sturgill and the Type of Wood Charities he started in 2014.
At 6:12 p.m. Friday Polish time, Sturgill was near the end of a full day of driving refugees, but he had one final project to take care of.
He was in the process of assisting 14 refugees and two dogs find a place to stay. Less than an hour later, Sturgill had completed his task.
Sturgill has been in Poland since March 12 and during that time he has driven 6,000 km, which equates to more than 3,700 miles traveled. In that time, he and four other men have helped a couple of hundred refugees.
While it isn’t even a drop in the bucket, Sturgill said it is making a difference in the lives of the families he has helped. That is enough.
During his time in Poland, he has seen the waves of humans flooding the border act like the ocean. Instead of gravitational forces exerted on the earth by the moon causing high tide, it is the stoppage of attacks by Russian missiles and aircraft that causes the influx of refugees, according to Sturgill. When there aren’t any people coming to the border, Sturgill said it is easy to figure out they are hunkering down as another onslaught from the Russian military is preventing them from moving.
One other thing that is very evident is the fear on the faces of the refugees as they approach the border. They are by themselves. They are cold. They are scared. They are walking into a foreign land and having to trust strangers when they are hearing stories of human trafficking and kidnapping, Sturgill said.
“Even though the situation is dark and scary, it has been great to see the goodness and kindness of the people of the world,” he said.
During his time in Poland, Sturgill said he has seen people from the United Kingdom, Spain and all over Europe doing the same thing as him. As for why an American from Idaho would want to do that, Sturgill said it’s simple.
His epiphany moment, appropriately enough, came while he was in church the Sunday before he was in Poland. He said after watching television and reading news of what was going on, he could no longer just sit idle and watch.
“How can I make an impact. The idea hit me. I could rent some vans and shuttle refugees at the border to the cities where they are welcome,” he said.
It was a similar set of circumstances that led Sturgill to create his the Type of Wood Charities organization.
Sturgill started his 501©(3) organization in 2014 after traveling to the Philippines when a typhoon struck the country and killed thousands. Sturgill’s brother Jerry said his younger sibling served in a mission in the Philippines and when the typhoon hit his connection to the people and the country forced him to act.
“Type of Wood is a small charity with no overhead or staff,” Jerry said. “The staff we have are over in Poland driving vans and 100% of the money donated is going to help the refugees.”
If there is anything a person takes from her actions, Schmid said she hopes it inspires people to think in creative ways to help. Her hope is the word starts to spread about the work Rob Sturgill and Type of Wood Charities are doing.
“I’m grateful that I was able to help them,” she said. “It’s not about me helping them, but the world needs a little kindness right now.”
As for Rob Sturgill, he said his time in Poland is nearing its end. He will be there for a short time longer before he passes the baton to another person or group to continue the work he started. It is time. Before he leaves Europe, however, he is thinking of visiting the first family he helped.
He took the family to Berlin and through social media, he has remained in contact with them and possibly could bring another family to where they are staying in Germany. He also wants to visit the first family he helped; he is forever connected to them.
“To move a couple hundred of people in a week doesn’t seem like a lot but when it comes to each of those families, it makes a huge difference to them,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to make a dent in the long line coming across the border, but it helps make a difference for them.”
To learn more about Type of Wood Charities or to donate to the effort in Ukraine, go to www.typeofwood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.