CADILLAC — I was there because I wanted to hit something with a hammer.
When I got the email from my boss about the United Way’s Day of Caring, there were three options for volunteering; stuffing backpacks for Community Hope in Lake City, helping Oasis, and building bunk beds for kids through the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Building beds — that seemed like there would be hammers involved, I figured. And I just really like the mission; everyone deserves a bed. I’ve been interested in Sleep in Heavenly Peace since I first heard about it earlier this year.
When I showed up at the CTC at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, I wasn’t really thinking about hammers, though — I was thinking about how to avoid other Cadillac News volunteers. There were 10 of us at this one (other coworkers volunteered earlier in the day), and I liked the idea of meeting new people. So I stood sort of near people I knew, sort of near other folks — and all of a sudden, the work started and I just happened to be standing at a work station with a hammer.
It’s a glorious hammer. Big and orange. It rivals Thor’s, I swear.
Another woman, whose name I didn’t catch, was standing near me. Soon we were putting pieces of wood into a kind of reverse nail — I forgot to ask what it is called and have since been humbled by Google.
This would be a lot easier to explain if I knew what the dickens I am talking about.
I can give you the concept but not the vocabulary: in short, there’s wood, a hammer and a thing that helps you avoid screwing up.
So, I went for the hammer and immediately had some difficulty because the hammer was heavy and I’m, you know. Me.
It’s not all fun and games with the big orange hammer, is what I’m saying.
The lady and I traded off and on. One of us would hammer, one would move the wood to its next station.
And then Bob Rexford showed up.
I didn’t know him, but he took over the hammer from the other lady, who had to leave.
I eyed him very skeptically, because of hammer jealousy. Did he know it was almost my turn again??
But as I watched him work, I had to admit that he was competent and careful and his hammer technique was very good; lots of follow-through, no uncertain whacking.
In short, he’s the kind of bed-builder these kids deserve. It doesn’t hurt that he’s an actual (retired) professional house builder.
Yes, I’d managed to find myself paired with somebody infinitely more qualified to handle the mighty orange hammer.
And thank god for that.
There’s a real need for these beds.
David and Mekoe Peterson, who are co-presidents of the Wexford-Missaukee chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, estimate that there are 35 “open requests‘ for beds. The Petersons, who store the bed-building equipment at their home and sometimes host small bed-building workdays there, get referrals about kids who need beds from local agencies or organizations like DHHS or Friends Ministry.
The bed-building volunteer effort for the United Way’s Day of Caring was extremely popular — organizers actually had to turn people away because so many were interested.
Tonya Smith, president of Cadillac Munson Hospital, is on the board of the United Way and took the lead in organizing the Day of Caring, where local businesses allowed employees to work for charitable organizations for two-hour blocks on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Smith first heard of Sleep in Heavenly Peace through a Rotary meeting and through 100 Women Who Care.
“It just seemed like a good organization to support and an activity that would be fun for volunteers,‘ Smith said (she was right).
