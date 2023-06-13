‘It was quick’: bear sighting at Cadillac dental office

One recent visitor at the dental office was not there for a filling.
Instead, the visitor had business with a bird feeder.
The bear wandered across the parking lot catching the eyes of staff and those in the waiting area.
“Everyone was pretty excited,” Racheal Crow said.
The bear found its way to the back of the building as the patients looked on.
“We went to the back to look out because the whole back of our building is full of windows,” Crow said. “Everyone went to the back and watched him take his lunch and disappear.”
A bird feeder was the only souvenir the bear took with it before making its way back into the woods.
After consulting with the Department of Natural Resources, DHP have taken down its bird feeders for a couple of weeks to make sure the bear does not return (unless it has a dental emergency).
There is no comment on if the bird seed is American Dental Association approved.
