CADILLAC — There's no doubt that another COVID-19 surge is happening.
That was one of the key take-aways from a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services roundtable on Monday afternoon. Public health experts called into the virtual meeting to share their thoughts on the latest data.
Here are seven important ideas the experts shared.
1. Yes, it's a surge and they're worried.
Cases are the big surge, but deaths are also expected to increase, according to MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
"No region of Michigan is immune," Gordon said.
2. The number of new cases cannot be explained away by the fact that we're testing more people.
"The magnitude the speed of this increase is unlike anything that we've seen since the spring. Now granted, we are testing more. We're testing more people and we're testing different groups of people than we were testing in the spring, and in an expanded way," said Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan. "However, the increased testing alone does not explain this rise. This rise sort-of supersedes any sort of adjustment that you would expect based on testing patterns. So we are convinced there is a rapid change in the spread across Michigan."
3. Statewide spread could tax our resources.
"Managing increased spread across so many areas at once is going to be a big challenge," Martin said.
4. Young people's social lives are believed to be driving infection.
It can be difficult to slow the spread among young people because they have so many contacts.
Though younger adults generally fare ok (more on that in a minute) after getting COVID-19, young people who tend to be more social, in school or a fully employed (the under-39s are also seeing an uptick), which can both drive more spread and impact businesse.
"This poses a concern for increasing impacts on working adults for businesses that might be impacted by increasing numbers of employees who are unable to work due to illness or due to isolation following infection," Martin said.
Additionally, since younger adults don't get as sick from SARS-COV-2, they're more likely to continue socializing and spreading the virus.
"We also see much high number, higher numbers of contacts in these groups, creating strain on public health systems because we've got to get a sense of all of these contacts that people have, in order to box-in the infection," Martin said.
5. Think outside the 15-minute window.
Seeing somebody briefly over many instances, even if those instances were less than 15 minutes, could be putting you at risk.
"It can even be the frequent accumulations of brief contacts that are leading to higher risk situations, not just what we think of is that straight 15-minute kind of close contact environment," Martin said. "We're also seeing a lot of transmission linked to larger gatherings."
Those larger gatherings can be super-spreading events.
"You can have very large numbers of infections introduced into a community, resulting from very few events themselves, because they are large events," Martin said.
6. Stop going to work when you're sick.
"Quarantine should be a VIP experience," said Dr. Thomas Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If people get paid and get essential tasks taken care of, like groceries and laundry, then people are more likely to comply.
"If we make in isolation, quarantine, things that people actually want to get into rather than out of, then we're likely to succeed," Dr. Frieden said.
7. Yes, masks really work.
After all, healthcare personnel who are getting the "highest dose of exposures but not getting a lot of infections because they're wearing PPE," Martin said.
That's a cause for optimism because a low-tech option really does reduce infections.
Moreover, you don't have to be terribly fussy about your masks features. The important thing is that it blocks the "goo," also known as your spittle. You can wear a neck gaitor; you can wear a simple mask.
"I'm pro-mask in all of its incarnations," Martin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.