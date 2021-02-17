CADILLAC — It's a simple statistical fact that if you're disadvantaged, you're more likely to catch and spread COVID-19.
So says Harald Schmidt, a professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania who has written about the use of disadvantage indexes to allocate vaccine disbursement.
"Everybody has to understand that it's not about me. It's about all of us as we discuss who gets vaccines first," Schmidt said. "All of us gain if we make sure that the people who are most at risk get it before the people who are less at risk within each phase."
As the percentage of health care workers who have been vaccinated in Michigan climbs, the state has begun focusing on vaccinating others in Phases 1A-C.
Michigan's counties don't all get the exact same number of vaccine doses every week; the counties, in the most straightforward sense, don't have the same size populations.
But that's true at a more granular level, too. Some counties have a higher proportion of people at risk of death or severe complications from COVID-19.
Those risks can be counted in various ways. Age. Illness. Obesity. A tendency to live in multi-generational homes.
One way to calculate how much vaccine should go to which parts of the state is to use a disadvantage index to figure out which communities are worse off.
"The disadvantage index can provide a steady compass, in a very fluid situation, amid a lot of flux," Schmidt said. "It recognizes both that there will be a lot of variability, but can also enable us to have a constant of equity as we allocate vaccines within each phase."
WHAT'S A DISADVANTAGE INDEX
A disadvantage index is a way to measure social vulnerability. The CDC's Social Vulnerability Index isn't the only such index that exists, but it's the one the state of Michigan and many other states are using.
There's no such thing as a single best index, according to Schmidt.
"They all have been designed in different ways, and they have different characteristics," Schmidt said. "The SVI has been developed by the CDC. So as such, it's a government index and that is very important."
"I think it's the best we can do. The most recent data that the CDC has available is for 2016," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, chief medical officer for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, as well as others; Dr. Morse is the chief medical officer for health departments covering about 20% of the state's counties. "Given that they look at a wide variety of different factors, most likely, it balances out."
The SVI measures "socioeconomic status (below poverty, unemployed, income, no high school diploma); household composition and disability (aged 65 or older, aged 17 or younger, older than age 5 with a disability, single-parent households); minority status and language (minority, speak English 'less than well'); housing type and transportation (multi-unit structures, mobile homes, crowding, no vehicle, group quarters)", according to a CDC explainer.
The SVI is usually used to understand where resources are needed in emergencies such as natural disasters. It was not specifically designed with vaccine allocation in mind.
But that's not critically important, according to Schmidt.
"The most important thing, from my perspective, is that we use an index," Schmidt said. Which disadvantage index is somewhat less important because any of them "of some repute can do a lot of work because it can assure more hard-hit groups get the vaccine quicker."
Studies have shown "the more disadvantaged you are, the more likely you are to have COVID and the more likely you are to die," Schmidt said. "(It) is very important, within each of the phases that we're in, that we consider a social disadvantage."
Schmidt stressed that the use of the disadvantage indexes are important in the context of phases.
"This was the way the National Academies recommended that the index be used within; each phase and within each population, we prioritize by SVI," he said.
The phases themselves already prioritize high-risk populations.
VACCINE ALLOCATION MATH
Michigan's formula for figuring out which health departments will get how much vaccine uses the CDC's SVI. But it's only one part of the equation.
Another part of the population is the number of residents that fall in the current phase. If a county's population is proportionately made up of more seniors over the age of 65, then the county gets a little boost in the formula.
Michigan's formula looks like this:
Step 1: Jurisdiction Population × SVI Multiplier = Adjusted Jurisdiction Population
Step 2: Adjusted Jurisdiction Population ÷ Sum of Adjusted Jurisdiction Populations = Adjusted Jurisdiction Proportion
Step 3: Adjusted Jurisdiction Proportion × State Supply of Doses = Doses Allocated to Jurisdiction
Health departments in the Cadillac News coverage area have higher Social Vulnerability Index multipliers because the counties are considered disadvantaged (see sidebar).
District Health Department No. 10, which serves 10 counties, including Wexford, Lake and Missaukee, has an SVI multiplier of 1.89. Central Michigan District Health Department (which covers Osceola and other counties) has an SVI of 1.93. Detroit's health department has the highest multiplier, at 2.00, while Livingston County has the lowest, at 1.07.
The higher SVI gives local counties a boost when the state calculates vaccine allocation, though the number allocated still depends on how many people who fall within a certain phase such as being older than the age of 65) live in the jurisdiction.
"IF YOU'RE DISADVANTAGED, YOU COUNT"
The state's use of the SVI has some critics.
Livingston County commissioners, for example, are expected to vote on a resolution this week that would reject the use of the SVI because it "ignores the needs of the most medically vulnerable population in our County," citing the county's high percentage of senior citizens.
Livingston County has the lowest SVI score in Michigan but a higher percentage of senior citizens than many other counties (a Livingston County agenda item, reported on by WHMI, says the county should be in 11th place, rather than last place, based on its senior citizens).
But the state of Michigan's vaccine allocation formula does account for the proportion of senior citizens that are in any given community.
A graphic provided to the Cadillac News by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services explains that the formula is based on the number of people in each county that fall within the current phases.
In Wexford County, for example, there are 5,633 people in Phase 1A-C. The state has a goal of vaccinating 4,448 people who are 65 or older (that's 70% of the county's people in that age bracket; 70% is the target for herd immunity) and 149 frontline essential workers and 1,036 school and childcare workers.
The SVI isn't a substitute for the raw numbers.
While the SVI does include information about how many people are minorities in a community, it's only one of 15 factors.
"The main thing is that the overall score is about disadvantage in a general sense and is not, cannot, be reduced to just race and ethnicity," Schmidt said. "That's really important."
Schmidt and colleagues have previously written that another disadvantage index, known as the ADI (developed by the University of Wisconsin) might be slightly less vulnerable to legal challenges because it does not include race.
The index captures many ways of measuring disadvantage, even ways that are, on the face, unrelated to race. But the reality is, many people of color fall into more than one disadvantaged category, such as income or crowded housing.
Because the index is tied to geography, it "by design will treat as equal anybody living in that area. It doesn't matter whether you are black or white or brown or whatever color. If you're disadvantaged you count," Schmidt said. "It really is by design that the index will be to the benefit of white disadvantaged people as much as to the benefit of minority populations who are disadvantaged—it's simply the fact that there are more people who are minorities who are disadvantaged."
In Northern Michigan, which is increasingly "graying" as seniors retire up north, the SVI can help to identify the communities in which seniors are particularly vulnerable.
"We continue to work closely with the State to deliver vaccine to the most vulnerable in our communities. Measures, such as the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, help identify these populations," said Dr. Joe Santangelo, Munson Healthcare chief quality and safety officer. "Those over age 65 are represented within the SVI and that category makes up a quarter of the population in our region. Munson Healthcare continues to work closely with state and local health officials to ensure equitable distribution of vaccine that prioritizes all those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."
Not all senior citizens are the same, Schmidt noted. "Some are a lot more vulnerable than others, while admittedly all are more vulnerable because of their age," Schmidt said. "But within the older people, there are still some people who are more at risk and that's where (a) geographically-tied disadvantage index can help."
