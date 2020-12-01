CADILLAC — Thanksgiving weekend marks the unofficial start of the holidays for many people, and in the city of Cadillac, it also ushers in the appearance of wintertime features at the Cadillac Commons Heritage Plaza.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said the skating rink in the Plaza has been set up for the season — something crews do every year around Thanksgiving.
The rink is made of synthetic material that has a very similar feeling to ice when being skated upon, but with slightly more resistance, Wallace said.
The rink is free to use, although visitors will need to bring their own skates and follow social distancing protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spread.
According to the CDC, to practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Social distancing should be practiced in combination with other everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Project engineer Connie Houk has said the 30 by 52.5-foot skating rink is designed to be mobile and may be placed in several different spots within Cadillac Commons, including underneath the farmers market and in front of the Rotary Pavilion.
Currently, the rink is in front of the archway leading into the city park. Adding to the holiday ambiance in the plaza are speakers playing Christmas music, along with a 35-foot concolor fir that was set up in November.
Another wintertime feature of the Plaza near the skating rink is the fireplace, which emits about 250 BTUs of energy.
There are benches placed several feet away from the structure so people can sit down and enjoy the warmth on a cold day.
While it does not burn wood, there is a visible flame inside the fireplace's hearth.
