It's blueberry season

HARRIETTA — Starting last week, Blueberry Hill in Harrietta opened to the public. The U-Pick farm is ripe and ready for visitors, with blueberries priced at $1.60 per pound.
Typically blueberry season starts around mid-July, according to co-owner Larry Waldo. He owns and operates Blueberry Hill with his wife Rosemary.
This year’s crop was tricky to handle due to the weather extremes occurring across the state.
“There’s drip irrigation on these things, because some of the bushes would grow OK in dry conditions, but they wouldn’t bear much,” he said. “It’s like grain. You’re the rainmaker.”
Being able to hand pick the berries puts customers one step away from their food, which is the benefit of having the U-Pick, Waldo said. Every bit of information about the berries can be told to a customer then and there, from what kind of pesticides were sprayed to what variety of blueberry their picking.
“And plus, you can get out and have an outing, and figure out well, this is where my food comes from,” Waldo said. “We’ve got a big disconnect in this country, you know, steaks grow in packages and chocolate milk comes out of chocolate cows.”
Variety can make a difference, too. Sweetness indicates ripeness, Waldo said, but different types of blueberries can look and taste differently. Anyone who comes to pick blueberries is welcome to taste them along the way to check ripeness.
“Everyone always comes with an idea of what a blueberry is supposed to taste like,” he said.
At three and a half acres of land, Blueberry Hill has about 5,300 bushes. Right now, a large portion of them have ripened berries, but there are a few late growers.
When customers arrive at the farm, Waldo provides buckets for picking, and each one can hold about 6 pounds of berries. To help people stay hands-free, he offers neck ties, which can be knotted around the waist to hold the bucket. Some people bring their own, but Waldo has several on hand, sent to him from an old employer.
Seeing long-time customers return each year is what Waldo and his wife look forward to most when the season begins. Some pickers have been loyal since the 1980s when they started growing berries.
Blueberry season should last until around Labor Day. This is usually when the number of customers starts to wind down, Waldo said.
Harrietta’s annual Blueberry Festival will be celebrating its 14th season on Aug. 7. Crafts, food, music and blueberry picking at Blueberry Hill are all listed activities for the event, along with the Festival Parade at 11 a.m.
For more information about Blueberry Hill visit their Facebook page.