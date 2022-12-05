LAKE CITY — It is official Christmas Tree Month in Michigan
Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month to recognize the industry’s impact within the state.
In Northern Michigan, that impact can be seen everywhere as the industry continues to expand.
“I think that’s due to partial demand,” MSU Extension Christmas Tree Educator William Lindberg said. “There’s a renewed interest in Christmas tree farming and buying a local Christmas tree, so as demand has gone up for those products, I think some people are trying to meet that demand.”
Lindberg said some farmers have been selling their land to others, which has resulted in the acreage of these farms increasing. Though this has resulted in a decrease in medium and large-sized farms, Lindberg said there has been a big uptick in smaller choose-and-cut farms.
Not all these farms started as Christmas tree farms. Lindberg said some farmers have said they were in a different industry before becoming Christmas tree farmers due to the relatively low cost to get started. He said other farms have decided to add Christmas trees to their offerings as a way to diversify and increase cash flow.
These new farms have helped meet the increased demand for Christmas trees and the desire for people to cut down their own trees, which Lindberg said may be due to the recent pandemic.
“I think as COVID kept everyone inside and isolated, it was a way to get outside and engage with others,” he said.
Lindberg said another aspect pushing people toward real Christmas trees is the tradition behind the activity.
“As Millennials get older, and they start their own family traditions, some of them are interested in starting a Christmas tree tradition with their family,” he said.
The impact of the Christmas tree industry can also be felt in the economy. Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP Farm Technician Jodi DeHate said Missaukee County is No. 1 in sales of Christmas trees, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. Wexford was listed at No. 2.
“It’s a huge industry for the county,” she said. “Since we’re No. 1 in the state for the production of Christmas trees, they sell everywhere.”
Along with selling trees across the U.S., DeHate said some farms also supply seedlings for conservation districts and other Christmas tree growers.
The economic impact doesn’t stop there. DeHate said the Christmas tree industry supports area suppliers and other industries by spending money on fertilizer, pesticides, and other agricultural products and services.
“Our local suppliers wouldn’t have as much business without that industry,” she said.
The agritourism industry has also increased in recent years. Lindberg said he thinks part of it is due to the pandemic and because people are more interested in buying local.
“Part of that maybe just more people are interested in getting their food or their products from a local farm market or local area instead of outsourcing from overseas or longer distances,” he said.
The industry also has an impact on land usage. Lindberg said Christmas trees were historically grown in light textured soils or on higher elevations where other crops couldn’t be grown.
“That is one of the reasons Missaukee County has had a lot of Christmas tree production historically because of those starting origins,” he said.
Lindberg said the industry is likely to continue to grow as more farms begin to merge and expand their acreage and Christmas tree production. With that expansion, he said demand for those trees will look to go up too.
“Demand for local Christmas trees has increased, and I think as people start those traditions, I think that demand is just going to continue to grow,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.