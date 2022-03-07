CADILLAC — Music, food, vendors and community togetherness; it will all be found at the Cadillac Night Market. Starting in June, local business owner Marla Courtney will be hosting a brand-new market every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cadillac Commons.
After recently relocating to Cadillac from Traverse City, Courtney said it’s been her personal mission to integrate into the community and experience all it has to offer. One evening, after locking up her storefront, she decided to make her way down to the pavilion and listen to one of the many local music groups who perform in the park throughout the summer. When she took a look around, the crowd wasn’t nearly the size she expected.
“I’m like ‘huh? What?’” she said. “And I mean it was like Motown was one week, funk was the next week. They had this jazz pianist from Chicago, and no one goes.”
Giving exposure to local businesses and organizations is the overall purpose of the market, as well as Courtney’s miniatures and antiques business, Mildred and Mary, located at 108 Beech St.
The theme of the store is Courtney’s two grandmothers, Mildred and Mary, who both had very big, and very different, personalities. All around the store, shoppers will find family photos, anecdotes, handcrafted cards, jewelry, walls full of miniatures and antique items.
“One of the concepts of the storefront is I want people to come in and share their stories, and then maybe go home and be inspired to do something,” Courtney said. “What I would love is a grandmother and her daughter and her grandchild to come on in and do a workshop.”
Grandma Mildred was a classy cook and crafter, while Mary was “a true Rosie the Riveter,” driving trucks and playing baseball. Courtney spent much of her childhood gaining invaluable skills from both women, and her experience was the inspiration for the multitude of workshops offered at Mildred and Mary. Customers can call ahead and schedule a block of time to learn decoupage, crochet, floral design, Ukrainian egg making and more.
“As you get older, the things you learn when you’re younger just kind of stick with you, and then you learn more,” Courtney said. “That went on to me teaching myself how to crochet, quilting and just do all these different artistic forms, which then led me into miniatures.”
Courtney designates 10% of the profits from different categories of items to a related charitable organization. For example, she enjoys Photoshopping her rescue dog, Sir Edward, into free-use artwork, like the Mona Lisa, and applying the illustrations to jewelry, stickers and postcards. Of the total profit made specifically from Eddie merchandise, 10% is donated to the Wexford County Animal Control.
Similarly, 10% of miniature profits are donated to Dementia Awareness in memory of Courtney’s mother.
The other facet of Courtney’s community outreach efforts is providing a place for local artists to promote their work.
“It can be a place that maybe an artist that can’t afford a storefront can come in and have a little shelf in here,” she said.
Aside from selling their work, Courtney is hoping to include artists in her workshops where they can teach others the basic skills needed to create something themselves.
When blueprinting plans for the night market, Courtney wanted to maintain her mission to give everything back to her community, and she plans to do so with the help of a previous employer. Floral design is Courtney’s passion, and it had been her full-time career before making an early retirement to care for her mother and help her disabled son achieve a self-sustaining life. Although she’s transitioned into contract-only floral work, she’s maintained a connection with BlueBridge Events Centre in Traverse City.
After a wedding, birthday or retirement party, floral arrangements are often left behind, and instead of tossing them in the trash, BlueBridge will donate their leftover arrangements to Courtney who will then recycle them into items for her shop. But even she can’t use every leftover stem, so her plan is to set up a market booth for her son Logan to sell bouquets, and 100% of the profits will be donated to the After 26 Depot Café.
“The great thing is that brides and grooms know that their flowers are going to a really good cause,” Courtney said. “For my son, it will give him experience and help him learn how to be social, and if any of the (After 26) employees want to help with the market, I would love that.”
Anyone can have a booth at the Cadillac Night Market for $20, but Courtney said her hope is that local businesses will want to get involved and run a booth with items from their store. Since the market will be located within Cadillac’s social district, she’d also like to see people have picnics with food and beverages from their favorite local joint or an on-site food truck.
Thursday night markets begin on June 2 and will run until Labor Day. Courtney is still looking for participating creatives and local businesses. Any interested parties can reach out through the Cadillac Night Market Facebook page.
