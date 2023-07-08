CADILLAC — Kicking off its 48th year, The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band is back for the summer.
The first concert was June 26 with the theme being “Songs of Summer.”
Around 60 people attended the first concert at the Rotary Pavilion.
“I’ll call them 60 brave people because it was cool. That wind was coming off the lake, it was threatening rain and by golly they were there with jackets on and hats,” Clam Lake Band trumpet player and treasurer Mike Smith said.
The band plays on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion with the last concert being Aug. 7.
“It’s an opportunity for those of us who aren’t in school anymore to still be able to play our horns,” Smith said.
The July 3 concert had a patriotic theme “Celebrating America” and a collaboration with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Smith is the bugler with the Honor Guard as well.
“It’s just such a nice affair for the community,” Smith said.
Smith said the event was well attended despite the hot and humid conditions.
Honor Guard Chaplain Rev. Jim Helmboldt presented what red, white and blue represented on the United States flag followed by none other than the Star-Spangled Banner.
As the Armed Forces Pride of America was being played the Honor Guard presented the colors for each of the military branches giving veterans in the audience a chance to stand when their branches song was played. Smith said the audience was appreciative.
Smith said the July 3 concert was one of the band’s largest attended concerts.
Smith said the band’s biggest performance of the year will be on July 31 with “Battle of the March Kings.” The band plays primarily Sousa and Fillmore music.
The audience can give money to the band by putting a donation into the composer’s can that they enjoy the most.
The composer with the most of money in their can will be played as the “grand finale.”
The Clam Lake Band received a grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
“Instead of buying stuff off the shelf, we actually commissioned a piece. It will debut on the 31st,” Smith said.
Smith said the piece will go with the march theme.
“It’s just a fun evening every night. The audiences are so appreciative. It makes it nice for us, too,” Smith said.
The band will also perform on Saturday, July 22, at the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
Smith said the band began practicing in May with three practices in both May and June.
The band will play 48 pieces of music from its library which it has not played in several years.
Smith said the audience can expect to hear new tunes, including more marches throughout the concert season.
Clam Lake Band 2023 Summer Program
July 10 — Across the Universe
July 17 — Celebrating Our Home
July 22 — Festival of the Arts Concert Band Spectacular
July 24 — A Trip to the Past
July 31 — Battle of the March Kings
Aug. 7 — A Fond Farewell “Our Favorites From the Season”
