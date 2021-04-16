CADILLAC — It's never too soon to start thinking about your child's education.
The early years of a child's learning are important to their success in school. Families with children ages 0 to 5 should start thinking about their educational options sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency is encouraging families with children ages 0-5 to look into the early childhood programs it offers. This includes Head Start and early learning and development programs.
Head Start programs promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children. Services are provided in a variety of settings, including centers, family child care, and children’s own home. Head Start programs also engage parents or other key family members in positive relationships, with a focus on family wellbeing. Parents participate in leadership roles, including having a say in program operations.
NMCAA Early Childhood Programs Director Shannon Phelps said her agency is currently recruiting families to their existing programs and a new program.
"Early childhood education is the foundation and it helps to prepare children for their next educational setting," she said.
Although NMCAA offers home-based programing, a new center-based program for children ages 0 to 3 in Cadillac is in the works. Phelps said the program is not currently running, but the hope is it will be ready to go by the fall. A similar type of program is fully operational in Houghton Lake and the new Cadillac center will be the same type of thing. There is a capacity for 16 children and there are still openings, according to Phelps.
Once a child finishes the 0-3 program, Phelps said the hope is families will transition to another NMCAA program. The goal has always been to be with families through programming prenatally, through age 5 or until they start kindergarten.
While the center-based program is new for Cadillac, NMCAA has offered a home-based 0 to 3 program. Phelps said instead of going to a center, there would be a one-day-a-week session that helps educate the parents about how they can be their child's first teacher.
Again the focus is on social-emotional health and making sure the child is comfortable with others, Phelps said.
"The environment has changed a lot. Making sure they have the experiences beforehand and have the best start to make sure they function in the next school setting," Phelps said. "Any program will focus on child development, social-emotional, cognition, language, literacy and a robust array of different activities."
The programs also make sure the children are learning through experience and play, Phelps said. Head Start programs are available at no cost to children ages 0 to 5 and Phelps said NMCAA partners with area child care centers to offer Head Start and Early Head Start services.
She also said a nice thing about these programs is they provide early learning experiences for children and their families. It also offers extended, before and after, care options.
Like many other things, COVID-19 has impacted how NMCAA offers its programming for early childhood development.
Phelps said a large emphasis is placed on volunteers, including parents. The pandemic put a halt to that. It also has been a difficult decision for parents to decide to send their children to a classroom setting during the pandemic. For that reason, they have worked to offer virtual and face-to-face programming.
"Enrollment has been down and that is across the board and across the state. Parents are deciding what they feel is best," she said. "The classroom-based development is the best, but virtual is an option. Virtual learning is about talking to parents about how they can teach and not talking to the children."
If a family is interested in learning more about the early childhood programs offered by the NMCAA they can visit NMCAA.net and fill out a pre-application. Once completed, someone from the NMCAA would contact them. They also can call the main office at (800) 632-7344.
