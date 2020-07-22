VOGEL CENTER — They kept him alive for ten years after this death, with his motorcycles in a well-lit garage-turned-museum next to his sister's general store.
But New Mexico and retirement are beckoning Karla Moses, and so, the Museum of Moses, dedicated to her brother Kevin, will close on August 30.
"We've kept the man alive for 10 years and it's time to let him rest," Karla Moses said of her brother, Kevin. "It's time for us to move on."
Kevin Moses was 55 when he died of cancer in 2010, and his ties to Vogel Center were few. He grew up in Mount Pleasant and spent some of his final years farther north, in Cross Village.
When Kevin died, he left behind a heck of a motorcycle collection. It was stored at his dad's business, Stu's Electric Motor in Mount Pleasant, which was in the process of being sold.
At first, the family also started selling off Kevin's motorcycles.
In the months before he died, Kevin didn't have the strength to keep a motorcycle upright, but a sidecar helped. He drove his mother, Joan Moses, 3,000 miles in a sidecar his final summer.
After Kevin died, Joan decided she wanted to learn to ride a motorcycle herself.
"I said, 'Well, okay, but you know, I'll have to teach you and I don't know how,'" Karla Moses recalls telling her mother.
They decided to keep some of the motorcycles, and all of Kevin's other stuff, too.
But it couldn't stay at Stu's Electric, so Karla built a garage next to her business, the general store in Vogel Center, and opened the "Museum of Moses," dedicated to her brother.
"I think it was mostly for my parents," Karla said. "For a way for them to grieve, because when Kevin was sick and when he was diagnosed, of course, my parents were looking to me for answers. And there weren't any ... The only answer I could give them was find a way to deal with it and suck it up 'cuz it's gonna happen. I didn't think that was a very adequate answer, but as hard as I tried, there weren't any other answers out there. It was gonna happen and we weren't gonna change it and we had to deal with it."
The museum has been their way of coping with Kevin's death. They also host an annual Kevin Moses Memorial Ride (the final one will be Sunday, August 2).
But it's time to move on.
Karla decided about three years ago that she would retire at age 60 and sell the store. Her dad died in 2017, and Karla, her boyfriend and her mother are moving to New Mexico later this year.
The general store is being sold to Kim and Mark Hoekwater. Karla said they signed a pre-purchase agreement in November.
And the museum will close.
On July 1, the Detroit Free Press published an article about the museum's closure, including the auction of motorcycles and other items that belonged to Kevin.
In a typical July, about 100 people will visit the museum.
But as of July 20, Karla estimated 600-700 people had visited the Museum of Moses, inspired by the Detroit Free Press article.
Justin Johnson, who works at Motor City Harley Davidson in Farmington Hills, drove up Monday with his family to check out the museum; he told the Cadillac News that the trip was just for the museum.
The extra attention is putting the museum at close to 20,000 visitors in 10 years, Karla said.
The auction for the Harley Davidsons ended on July 14, though two motorcycles may still be available, as it appeared the buyer would back out, Karla said.
About 85% of the rest of the items in the museum have also sold.
If you visit now, you'll see brightly colored notes taped to items throughout the museum, with names written on the notes to show who has put a deposit on the item (you can't pick them up until after the museum closes on August 30).
Karla was like a walking encyclopedia when the Cadillac News visited the museum this week. She had details, not just about the Harley Davidsons, but about other items in the collection as well.
That stove? made of malleable steel. That couch? Stuffed with horsehair.
"I learned about it," Karla said. "I wanted to know what I was telling people."
Some of it she learned through research; some of it came from interviews with the man himself.
Kevin's friend Peggy Methner made DVDs of Kevin during the two years and eight months that he was sick. Karla watched them all, making careful notes; plus, she has a mind for numbers and details.
Though Karla says she and Kevin weren't especially close due to the five years that separated them and her years on the west coast during early adulthood, they loved each other.
And they were similar.
"I do like my brother. I do what I want, when I want, where I want ... If I want to do something, you won't stop me and if I don't want to do it, you can't make me," Karla said. "That's just how I am."
The family is now grateful that Kevin lived his life that way.
"You know, he left my parents stranded on many occasions," Karla said, citing a habit of his to leave the family's business at lunch and then just not return. "He did a lot of things like that."
At the time, that angered his parents.
"I guess it all worked out in the end, because since his life got cut short, he went and did what he wanted when he wanted," Karla said. "So he got to do the things that he needed to do before his time was up. That's how we look at it."
Karla and Joan did end up learning to ride motorcycles; one of Kevin's motorcycles is going with them to New Mexico.
"My mom says she thinks my brother transferred that to me because I really had no interest ... I don't like to get my hair tangled up," Karla said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.