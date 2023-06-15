‘It’s what ties us together:’ The Cadillac Elks honor Flag Day

CADILLAC — Patriotism flew through The Cadillac Rotary Pavilion as the Elks Lodge 680 held a ceremony to commemorate flag day.
“This is a celebration of our current flag and its heritage, how it came to be,” Elks Lodge secretary Bill Ewald said.
Eight flags throughout U.S. history were represented during the ceremony.
The first flag represented was the Pine Tree Flag. The flag was used in Massachusetts in 1770 until 1775. The flag served as defiance against the British.
The Gadsden Flag was the Revolutionary War Flag of 1775. The flag symbolizes defiance against authority and was used by Southern Colonies from 1776 to 1777.
The Grand Union Flag was used from 1775 to 1777 by George Washington when he led the American Continental army against the British.
The Betsy Ross flag was also represented as well as the 15 Star Flag that inspired Francis Scott Key’s The Star-Spangled Banner.
The 20 Star Flag and the 48 Star Flag were present, and finally the 50 Star Flag, which is the longest serving flag in the U.S. being flown for more than 60 years.
“I believe in the flag, more importantly I believe in what it does and the freedom that its created for all of us,” guest speaker and third-generation Elk William Rzepka said in his speech.
A group of around 25 people gathered in the pavilion for the pavilion for the event.
Claire Sheehan led the crowd in the singing of “God Bless America.”
“The flag is very, very important because it’s what ties us together,” former state representative Phil Potvin said. “It’s what we can all be so proud of and how we’ve stood tall, although things right now are a little shaky.”
