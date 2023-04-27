CADILLAC — Mesick Consolidated Schools has a new leader.
The board of education this week offered Waldron Area Schools Superintendent Jack Ledford the position after interviewing him and three other candidates earlier in the month.
His official start date is July 1 but he’s anxious to hit the ground running even earlier than that.
“I’m really excited about being a bulldog,” Ledford told the Cadillac News. “And I’m certainly not going to wait until July 1 to get started.”
Ledford has been an educator for more than 40 years, starting out as a teacher and eventually moving into an administrative role.
Folks in Mesick may already recognize Ledford, who worked for 25 years as a teacher and baseball coach at neighboring Buckley Community Schools.
In fact, his family still lives in the area, and Ledford commutes 240 miles to Waldron every week, coming home only on weekends.
George Hubbard, who served as Mesick superintendent from 1985 to 1996, consulted the board of education as they went through the process of choosing a new leader for the district.
Hubbard said Ledford’s successful administrative experience, especially as a superintendent, set him apart from the rest of the candidates.
In addition to helping to turn Waldron Area Schools around by raising test scores among students and hiring more staff members, Hubbard said Ledford’s references indicated that he is very visible in the community, popular among students, and has a great relationship with the board of education.
“He’s also a good communicator and very personable,” Hubbard said.
Ledford said his approach to leading a district is to be “student-centric.”
“We’re in the people business, of getting these kids ready for more than just college; ready for life,” Ledford said. “There is a tendency to miss that. All schools should pay more attention to it.”
All too often, Ledford said educators forget to pay as much attention as they should to what students, their parents and community members are saying. He hates to phrase it this way, but providing better “customer service” is a good analogy for his overall philosophy, which has been effective at Waldron, and not just in terms of test scores and other performance metrics.
When he first became superintendent at Waldron, Ledford said he sent out surveys to parents asking a variety of questions about their thoughts on the district and its direction. He was warned that he wouldn’t receive hardly any back, and he didn’t. Later he learned from parents that the reason they didn’t fill out the surveys was because they felt the district wouldn’t listen to them anyway.
Waldron began improving the school’s customer service focus and when he sent the survey out again, they received 50 back, which is a very good response considering the student population is a little over 250, Ledford said.
In an effort to achieve the same type of success in Mesick, Ledford said he encourages any member of the community to reach out to him and share their thoughts, no matter how positive or negative they may be. His phone number is (231) 342-0877.
“Being a superintendent is a very public position, and I’m open to feedback from everyone,” Ledford said. “I think it’s important to hear criticism from people and not take it as a personal hit.”
While he’s not yet spent enough time in the district to identify areas where he thinks improvements should be made, Ledford said he already has witnessed one of its big strengths — the level of community involvement.
“Mesick has tremendous community support,” Ledford said. “I see a lot of positives that we can build on.”
In the next couple of months, Ledford will be working with outgoing Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck, who has offered to help him transition into his new role.
Hubbard said the board of education members will vote to officially hire Ledford at their May 8 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.