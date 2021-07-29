CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Jackson man faced a single weapons offense during his arraignment Thursday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Carlos Devin-Robert Raney-Gleason was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, for his connection with an incident on July 28 in South Branch Township. If convicted, Raney-Gleason faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Raney-Gleason is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 10.
