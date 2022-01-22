It has been nearly a year since a new law went into effect and its impacts are felt by law enforcement and the judicial system.
Public Act 395 of 2020 became law in March 2021. In December 2020, changes were made to how crimes are prosecuted and sentenced in Michigan. These changes were the result of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration. The changes also were passed with bipartisan support and signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 4, 2021.
The objective of criminal sentencing is not simply punishment, but also restitution to victims, protection of society, rehabilitation and sending a message of deterrence to that defendant specifically and others generally.
Crimes generally have a maximum punishment. Misdemeanors are punishable by less than a year, and felonies are punishable by more than a year. This may lead one to believe that confinement is always a possibility upon conviction.
County jails are only for felony and misdemeanor sentences of less than a year. Felony sentences are determined by the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines and the guidelines include nine grids for each class of felony. Placement on a grid is determined by scoring along two axis — one for prior criminal history and one for the characteristics of the offense.
The grids guide courts to a minimum range and if that minimum is for more than a year, Elmore said that time is served in state prison. A prison sentence includes a range between a minimum and the statutory maximum.
In PA 395, “rebuttable presumption” was created for nearly all misdemeanors and will include no jail or probation. A rebuttable presumption is an assumption made by a court that is taken to be true unless someone comes forward to contest it and prove otherwise.
The court can depart from the limitation if it finds reasonable grounds. That, however, will likely be the source of appeals when used. If a person does not pay the fines, the law provides that if it is due to financial hardships or inability, the court cannot impose additional sentencing.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said the new law has changed what he does daily. The Judicial Canons of Ethics provide that judges may speak, write, and teach regarding the law, legal system, and administration of justice. Elmore discussed the new law under those rules.
He said the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines involve charts for each of the classes of felonies A through H. The charts include two axis. One is scored based on one’s prior criminal history. The other is for scoring the nature of the offense based on 20 listed variables.
Based on the chart and scoring, the guidelines will give a recommendation landing in either an intermediate sanction cell — up to 18 months — a straddle cell — usually 5-23 months — or a possible prison cell.
While the chart may recommend a possible 0 up to 18 months, intermediate sanctions no longer include any confinement unless there are reasonable grounds. There is a no jail and only probation presumption, he said.
The question is, what are “reasonable grounds?”
“Well, the law says they cannot be anything already used in scoring the guidelines. Courts may use other things, such as how the defendant behaved while on bond or during previous stints of probation,” he said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins also said the most difficult challenge he has with the reform is the intermediate sanction cell. Before the reform, if a person scored in the intermediate sanction cell range, it may not have meant prison but that defendant could be sentenced to jail.
That option is now gone, unless there is reasonable ground, according to Wiggins.
He said it is a difficult discussion to have when he talks with victims or their families and has to say that a crime happened to you or your loved one, but the chance the defendant gets any jail time is slim because he scored in that intermediate sanction cell.
“Victims feel victimized again and the defendant seems to have all the rights,” Wiggins said.
He also said in more serious crimes when a defendant is not given any jail time, victims and their families don’t see probation as a punishment. They want incarceration, Wiggins said.
Although he gets the theory behind why there is this reform, Wiggins said he doesn’t think Northern Michigan experiences the same problems as the larger counties in the southern part of the state do. He also said he doesn’t think there will be a point where everyone can live with what they are trying to accomplish. He said he circles back to the victims and the tough conversations he has to have with them.
“We are moving toward not locking people up,” Wiggins said. “We are looking at reform and not the punishment and I think that is where we have to find the happy balance.”
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said rates of crime have dramatically increased in the last couple of years reaching levels not seen since the 1990s, and if trends continue, crime rates will surpass even those high levels. He said the causes of this rise in crime are due to several factors, but the weakening of criminal justice in Michigan has certainly exacerbated these trends.
“These efforts were driven on several false premises such as the belief that incarceration rates were increasing when in reality they had been declining for more than 20 years and the false belief that minor driving-related misdemeanors were resulting in large scale incarceration, which was not the case,” Den Houten said. “Throughout the process of this gradual weakening of criminal justice in Michigan, the focus has been continually on the accused rather than the victim or community safety.”
Den Houten said a high percentage of defendants re-offend, while out on bond or when released early from probation. He also said the passed statutes imposed a greater presumption for non-cash bonds making communities less safe, according to Den Houten.
When it comes to the strongest objection he has to the recent reforms, Den Houten said it is the typical reduction in probation by 50%, which reduces oversight. He also said he objects to how probation violations now often result in a maximum of just days incarceration even when it stems from serious conduct, which reduces the ramifications for criminal conduct.
There are several bills currently in the Michigan House that look to alter pretrial release and bail procedures. Those House Bills are HBS 5436-5443. Den Houten said he has concerns about those as well.
“Due to the exceptions that were made for violent crime, domestic violence, drinking and driving, etc. I have not seen a large impact from the new process of issuing appearance tickets for low-level misdemeanors,” he said. “If a cashless bond system is set up for the majority of offenses with only minor exceptions as is proposed, the outcome will be similar to New York which is now looking at stepping back from that process.”
Den Houten said where cashless bond systems have been tried, it has failed.
While Wiggins and Den Houten have similar stances regarding the reforms, Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said he believes the criminal justice reforms are a step in the right direction and go hand-in-hand with indigent defense reform.
Before the changes were adopted, Champion said a client would remain in jail arrested for relatively minor charges, not because they were dangerous, or likely to dodge future court appearances, but because they simply could or cannot afford even a nominal bond. He also said we also live in a time where at least 50% of Americans don’t know where they can get $500 if they needed. Not only do they not have it, but Champion also said they don’t know where they can get it.
He also said many of his office’s clients are working but homeless, which makes it impossible to obtain bail from a bondsman.
“Before the reform, in any given day, two-thirds of jail inmates in Michigan were awaiting adjudication of their case. Yes, only one out of three were serving a jail sentence,” Champion said.
The jail task force found that individuals incarcerated while they awaited trial were more likely to plead guilty, which is an outcome researchers suggested had more to do with a desire to be released than being criminally responsible, Champion said. He also said before changes in the indigent defense system, where representation was severely underfunded and staffed, these same incarcerated defendants were more likely to be convicted, and more likely to be sentenced to longer terms.
In his experience, Champion said his office’s clients return to more than 90% of their cases and of those who don’t come to court would if life didn’t get in the way.
“Transportation, housing, attempting to feed themselves or family.,” he said. “And when they do not show for court, they are usually arrested a couple days or weeks later, walking or driving down the street.”
Champion said the core of reform is to establish a means-testing mechanism. In this case, it makes the court uses an evidence-based approach to setting bail bond based on the person and crime charged. For that reason, he said it is a step in the right direction to assure a fair and equal criminal justice system, regardless of the person’s social and economical background.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said because his office serves a smaller community, he doesn’t believe the new reforms are having as big an impact as they likely are in larger communities.
Before the pandemic, Yancer said the Missaukee County Jail was nearly at capacity and once COVID-19 came to town, those numbers dropped. As the pandemic calmed in 2020, he said, inmate numbers in the jail started to rebound, but then the reforms started to come into play, which dipped inmate numbers again.
Although he understands why some of the changes were implemented, trying to keep non-violent and misdemeanor offenders out of jail, he feels that the reforms went too far. He does, however, believe there can be a happy medium, but what that would like he doesn’t know.
“Personally, prior to the reforms, I didn’t think it was that bad from a law enforcement perspective. For what it’s worth, in the whole package, it seems everyone has forgotten about the victims of crime,” Yancer said. “Before, if I caught someone, for example, stealing your lawnmower, they were going to jail. Now I have to say, ‘Sorry, I can only write an appearance ticket.”
Although inmate numbers in jails are down across the state, the Wexford County Jail will soon house inmates from Kalkaska County, albeit for a short period. Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said housing out-of-county inmates is something he would like to do more in the future when the need arises, but he is not anticipating that happening regularly.
While having lower numbers of inmates helps the sheriff’s office save money on inmate housing, medical and other cost associated with them being housed in the jail, it increases costs in other areas. For example, the more inmates the jail has, the lower cost is for things like meals.
He also said per inmate it cost less for things like correction officer wages when there are more prisoners.
Like Yancer, Taylor said he believes there is a better place than where things are currently, but he is not sure what that would look like.
“I hope our legislators will continually improve. I think we will get there. There are a lot of people who expressed to me they have concerns that their businesses and home will be victimized by property crime,” Taylor said.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said this also continues to put a focus on the lack of mental health options, even though he believes Northern Lakes Community Mental Health is doing a good job. There just isn’t enough for the people who need help.
At any one point, Doehring said there are one or two inmates who should be in a mental health institution instead of jail, but once they commit a crime during a mental health crisis, it gets harder to get them those services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.