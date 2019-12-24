LAKE CITY — James E. Daniels, age 84 of Lake City passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. His family and friends always knew him as Jim.
Jim was born December 24, 1934 in Aetna Township of Missaukee County to Philip and Velva (Bear) Daniels.
He married the former Ruth Shrauger in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1976. He married Kathryn (“Billie‘) King Reid in 1977.
Jim was a veteran of the US Army. Al VanderLaan hired Jim at Van’s Lumber Yard in Lake City, after his honorable discharge from military service. He was later transferred and managed their Reed City location. He had some thought about purchasing that location, but bought the Lake City Lumber Yard instead and sold it in the 1980s. He then bought the Big Rapids Cash and Carry Lumber Yard, in the 1990s and upon his retirement his sons, Philip and Bob, carried on the business.
Jim’s life involved watching western movies, reading western novels, hunting, fishing, walking Myrtle Beach, gardening, floating on the pontoon boat and being outdoors.
Time spent with family was most important of all. Decorating the Christmas tree every year was usually done while listening to his favorite Christmas music. He loved cooking venison steak and chicken wings.
He enjoyed building bird houses and book shelves.
Jim is survived by his wife, Billie and two sons, Bob (Laurie) Daniels and Philip (Pam) Daniels both of Big Rapids, and step children: Kelly (Mike) Russell, Patrick Daniels, Katie Reid Ciraulo (Gioacchino Ciraulo) and Kevin Reid all of Lake City and James (Debra) Reid of Sterling Heights, 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by three sisters: Phyllis Dolphin, Kathy (Darrell) Hull and Jackie Hassevoort, a sister in law, Agnes Daniels and a brother in law, Russell Rinckey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Nancy Osborn and son in law, Doug Osborn, brother, David Daniels and two sisters, Patricia Daniels and Donna Rinckey.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. James Siler officiating.
A time of visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. also at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by the Cadillac Honor Guard.
Burial will be in the Star City Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City United Methodist Church or Wertz Warriors for Special Olympics.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.