January overdose death trial against Cadillac woman adjourned due to timing conflict

CADILLAC — The upcoming January trial for the 42-year-old Cadillac woman who is facing charges alleging she delivered drugs causing the overdose death of a Cadillac man has been adjourned for now.
Kelly Sue MacDonald was scheduled to have her jury trial start on Jan. 7, but her legal counsel Patrick Cherry had a timing conflict. On Friday, Cherry asked for the trial to be adjourned and rescheduled. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office did not object to the adjournment, and it was granted by 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman.
Following the quick hearing, Cherry said he asked for the adjournment because he had a different trial scheduled in Grand Traverse County on that day. Cherry also said during the hearing he was to meet with MacDonald on Dec. 10. At that meeting, he said he would present a plea offer from the prosecutor’s office. If accepted by MacDonald, Cherry said the adjournment of the trial Friday would be a moot point.
In September, MacDonald stood mute to seven felonies including charges of delivery of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl causing death and conspiracy to deliver heroin less than 50 grams. She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin less than 25 grams, possession of a controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, less than 25 grams, use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of heroin second or subsequent offense. All the charges stem from her connection with an incident on March 31 in Cadillac.
A not guilty plea was entered in September on her behalf by Cherry.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to five of the charges and if convicted she faces up to life in prison. A $500,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
On March 31, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were alerted of a possible overdose in a Cadillac motel, according to a TNT press release.
Detectives said when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders. An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, which confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose.
Police said during the investigation, they were able to determine MacDonald had occupied the room where the victim was found. Surveillance video from the hotel and witness statements also indicated she was on the scene just before officers arrived, according to police.
MacDonald was arrested March 31 after a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and additional charges unrelated to the death of Leyko, according to TNT.
In June, she was sentenced to between 16 months-2 years in prison with 85 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her actions during that traffic stop.
The pending charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. MacDonald is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
