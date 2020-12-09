CADILLAC — A 2020 Jeep Wrangler was burned to the frame Monday but no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Michigan State Police.
At 10:20 a.m. Monday, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a vehicle fire on M-115 near 21 1/2 Road in Antioch Township, according to a press release. Once on scene, the trooper found the 36-year-old Traverse City man who was driving the Jeep had pulled off to the shoulder of the road and called 911 once the fire started in the engine compartment.
Michigan State Police 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said during the incident M-115 was not closed. While the area where the fire started was known, Carroll said it was unknown what the cause was.
