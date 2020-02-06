CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Jenison man was charged recently with multiple methamphetamine-related and other offenses after his arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Andrew Johnson stood mute to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, delivery of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, fourth-degree police officer fleeing and tampering with evidence for his connection with an incident on Dec. 19 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the fleeing police and tampering with evidence offenses.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement on the tampering offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $250,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
