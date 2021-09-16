CADILLAC — After nearly two years in the court system, a 35-year-old Jenison man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Andrew Johnson pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-degree fleeing police and an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 19, 2019, in Haring Township. Johnson faces up to two years in prison at sentencing on the fleeing conviction and up to 10 years on the methamphetamine conviction.
As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, delivery of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, tampering with evidence and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Johnson originally faced up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
As part of a sentencing agreement, Johnson also will be sentenced at the bottom of the guidelines and will receive credit for all time in custody, including when he was released on the Wexford County file to federal custody.
In December 2019, the Traverse Narcotics Team issued a press release that stated Johnson was arrested and charged after he sold two ounces of methamphetamine to undercover detectives.
The incident began on East 34 Road in Haring Township in the parking lot of a business, TNT said.
IN the press released, TNT said Johnson came to Cadillac from the Grand Rapids area, sold the drugs, then tried to elude the troopers that subsequently attempted to pull him over. At some point, police said somebody in Johnson’s vehicle tossed the buy money out of the vehicle.
Police said an officer fired a shot, but nobody was struck by the round. Police also said the gunshot did not occur where anybody was in danger. TNT said officers were eventually able to stop Johnson’s vehicle using a precision immobilization technique at low speeds that caused his vehicle to spin.
A 10% of $250,000 bond was continued by the court and Johnson should be sentenced within the next several weeks.
