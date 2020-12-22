CADILLAC — Rick Miller decided 20 years ago to purchase half the stake in a seasonal business for $400 and he never regretted that decision.
The year was 2000. He was 50 and looking for a way to supplement his income after he was laid off for the winter. The world was much different in 2000 than it is today. The attacks on Sept. 11 were still roughly a year away. COVID-19 and a global pandemic weren't on anyone's radar. The iPhone and smartphones in general weren't a thing for another seven years.
While much was different, certain things have remained constant.
One of the things that haven't changed is people wanting to buy fresh, conifer trees to help them celebrate Christmas. For that reason, Miller opted to get into the tree business by running a seasonal lot.
"I was working painting lines on the highway and I got laid off every winter. I was trying to figure out a way that I could give back while I was on unemployment," he said.
Originally, Miller said the tree lot was located in the Lakeland Square in front of the location that housed Glen's Supermarket and, more recently, Big Lots. He was approached to see if he was interested in purchasing half the interest in the lot. He agreed to do it.
When it came time to open the lot, Miller said the other person who was going to partner with him decided they didn't want to do it. He was left on his own and purchased the business for $400.
He remembered in the early years of the lot, there was a learning curve. He recalled getting the trees he bought and they had already been bailed. The trees, however, were bailed when there was snow on them. Miller said it broke the bottom branches off and he had to trim them.
"I had to make them all shorter. So the first year, all the trees were like Charlie Browners," he laughed.
With the lesson learned, Miller said he eventually found someone who had trees about a mile north of the Meauwataka Store. While Miller said he didn't own the land where the trees were grown, he was able to buy them from a disabled Vietnam veteran.
He said he has been getting his trees from there for years, which included Fraser, Douglas and Concolor firs, as well as Black Hill spruce. The trees, however, are just about gone off the property.
"I've been trimming on (the veteran's trees) for a lot of years and they are just about gone. The quality is and was there, but it's about gone," he said.
While many lots are called Christmas tree lots, Miller opted to call his by a different name. He said he chose Jesus Birthday Trees because he thought it gave him a competitive edge and he may be right.
He used the example of a big box store that tried to get into the tree selling business. Instead of calling them Christmas trees, Miller said they opted to use the moniker Xmas trees. The trees were bailed up, and in Miller's estimation, that wasn't going to work in Cadillac.
"How can Xmas trees compete against Jesus Birthday Trees? It doesn't anymore. (The big box store) doesn't have trees anymore," he said. "By using that name, people know that I donate back to charity.
That is the other big part of why he started the tree lot 20 years ago. First, Miller said he wanted to bring attention to his Savior's birth. Second, he wanted to give back to the community. In all, he said he donated funds to 30 charities altogether including national and local charities.
Locally, Miller said he has donated to Hospice of Michigan, the Salvation Army, New Hope Shelter, Oasis Family Resource Center, and Gleaners West Michigan Food Bank. Other charities he has donated to included St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the United Service Organizations, Disabled American Veterans and Operation Smile.
Although Miller is retiring from his tree lot, he said those thinking the Jesus Birthday Trees lot is finished would be wrong. He said Nebo Tree Farm will be taking over the lot's operation. In exchange for using the Jesus Birthday Trees name, Miller said Nebo will give him money to continue donating money to various charities. The arrangement is for that to happen for at least five years.
As for what he will be doing in December, Miller said he likely will be volunteering ringing bells for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.
With the realization that his time selling Christmas trees is over, Miller said he will miss the people the most. He said one of his customers introduced him to his son and preceded to tell him he was just a baby when started getting his trees from him. Now that baby is a 16-year-old.
"The kids are growing up and we are on to the next generation, which is pretty neat," he said.
He also said he will miss being able to help people.
Every year when he gets down to his last few trees, Miller typically will give them away. He remembered one year he put free trees on his sign. He said when he left, he had about seven trees left. He returned and there was only one tree left.
So he returned to the sign and removed the "s" from the "free trees" lettering so it read "free tree." That tree also was taken, but it wasn't until the next year that Miller found out who took it.
"The next year a lady came back and said, 'Last year I got your last tree. I was having a tough time and now I want to buy a tree from you,'" Miller said fighting back tears. "So that is pretty good."
