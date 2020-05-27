Jimmy Johns coming to Cadillac Lofts

CADILLAC — A Jimmy Johns restaurant is coming to the Cadillac Lofts, the project's developer announced Tuesday.
In a news release distributed by the city of Cadillac, the Cadillac Lofts developer Michigan Community Capital announced that a Jimmy Johns restaurant would be the first commercial tenant in the multi-use building.
"We are excited to announce that we signed up our first commercial tenant, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches to open in our southern suite along Mitchell,‘ said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments at Michigan Community Capital. “We are still targeting one to three additional commercial users that will complement the existing downtown businesses. Preferred tenants include restaurants, coffee shops, beauty salons, retail shops and office users.‘
The news release says the Cadillac Lofts, which will also feature 42 apartments, is due to open in September.
