CADILLAC — It's been five years coming, but Jimmy Johns is finally open in Cadillac.
The big hold-up has always been the location; Brad and Nicole Little were waiting for the right spot to open the sandwich shop franchise. They are the first commercial tenants in the Cadillac Lofts building downtown.
They were poised to open this summer, but COVID-19 delayed their opening.
Now, just one day before the state of Michigan resumes restrictions on indoor dining, Jimmy Johns is open for business.
Though Nicole Little is understandably a little worried about opening the restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, she said she isn't expecting the ban on indoor dining to hurt her business.
"We're not a heavy dine-in," Little noted.
Indeed, on Wednesday afternoon when the Cadillac News stopped by, customers left as soon as they got their sandwiches.
For some, that meant they were in the store for mere seconds; though Tuesday was the first day Jimmy Johns was open, people were already using the app and ordering over the phone.
The restaurant will deliver, as well, though there are restrictions on how far. Little said corporate decides the delivery boundaries to ensure that the food is fresh when it arrives. Roughly speaking, the Jimmy Johns north-south delivery area is the state police post to Home Depot.
Little's first day in business was about halfway through when the Cadillac News visited. She said hundreds of people had already stopped in for sandwiches and that the "Totally Tuna" was selling well.
The store is hiring. Little said she is aiming for about 25 employees and has 16 so far, with both full-time and part-time work available. Drivers make $9.75 an hour but keep their tips, while shop employees make $10.25. Some people work both kinds of shifts.
The store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or stop in to fill out a job application.
To order food, call 231-444-6286, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.
