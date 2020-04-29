EVART — Koko Hildebrand baked her own cake for her eighth birthday.
The recent Harry Potter fan knew exactly what she wanted to do: four layers, one in red, one in green, one in yellow, and one in blue. The colors represent the four Hogwarts "houses" to which wizarding students are assigned in the books by J.K. Rowling.
Koko has been cooking and baking for "a while" now, according to her mom, Erin Hildebrand, but Harry Potter is new to her.
"She wanted to start reading them and I thought they would be a little above her level and that she would lose interest," Hildebrand said. "I told her to go ahead and get started. The first ones are pretty tame."
But Koko, who was finishing up the sixth of seven books on Tuesday when the Cadillac News spoke to her mom, hasn't lost interest yet.
"She just took off and she won't put them down," Hildebrand said. "She's reading about 80 pages a day."
Koko chimed in.
"Her favorite book—she wants you to know—is the third one," Hildebrand said.
Koko started reading the Harry Potter books earlier in the governor's "Stay Home" order.
At one point dad Matt Hildebrand encouraged Koko to put down the books, go outside and play.
She complied, partially.
"She took her Harry Potter book with her and climbed a tree in the front yard and sat up there reading her books," Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand isn't complaining—she's a Harry Potter fan, too, and is proud of Koko's reading ability.
Koko, who recently took the "Sorting Hat" quiz at the official Harry Potter website, is a Ravenclaw, just like her mom (her dad is a Gryffindor).
Ravenclaw's house color is blue, while Gryffindor's is red, Slytherin's is green and Hufflepuff's is yellow.
Koko's four-layer cake had one layer in each color to represent each of the houses, with blue icing on white frosting to give extra representation to her own house.
The cake turned out beautifully, and Erin Hildebrand couldn't resist sharing a couple weeks later when author JK Rowling tweeted about cake.
In response, Hildebrand tweeted a picture of Koko's cake to Rowling, writing "My daughter just made this cake for her own 8th birthday. She colored the layers to represent the houses and chose blue for the frosting because she's repping Ravenclaw."
Rowling's response was brief, but exciting: "love that!" the author replied.
It was a fun moment for the family—Hildebrand screenshotted the conversation and sent it to friends and family. But it wasn't Hildebrand family's only Twitter interaction with Rowling. The writer had previously "liked" the photo of Koko reading in a tree.
And Koko isn't done making Harry Potter items. She's making plans for a wand made out of willow and "magical cat hair," though her grandpa will probably help with that.
