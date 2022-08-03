WASHINGTON — John Moolenaar won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
According to unofficial results, Moolenaar defeated Thomas Norton Jr.
With 100% of precincts reporting in Wexford County, Moolenaar took 3,345 votes to Norton’s 1,131. In Osceola County, Moolenaar took 3,199 votes to Norton’s 1,240.
“I am honored to have the voters’ support and to be our party’s nominee for the new Second District. I will never stop fighting for our values and our constitutional rights,” Moolenaar said.
“I would like to thank my biggest supporters, my wife Amy and our family for everything they have done to support me. I also want to thank my hard-working campaign team and our wonderful volunteers who have worked hard to bring us over the finish line.
“President Biden’s policies are failing Michigan families and I am working every day to stop them. I support policies that will keep our country strong and safe, including American energy independence, a secure border, funding the police, and putting parents and students first in our schools.
“I look forward to being on the campaign trail this fall as Republicans unite and work together for victory in November.”
Moolenaar will face Democratic candidate Jerry Hilliard in the November general election.
