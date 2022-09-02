CADILLAC — Compelled by a desire to tell the origin story of one of the largest and most successful recreational boat manufacturers in the world, John Winn has written a book.
John and his family — his father, Bill Sr., brother, Bill Jr., and other brother, Charlie — built, owned and ran the Four Winns boat company in Cadillac from the mid-1970s into the late 1980s, when they sold the concern to Outboard Marine Corp.
Today, the company is owned by Groupe Beneteau, but the Winn name lives on in one of its luxury boat lines.
John, 75, told the Cadillac News that being one of two Winns still alive (Bill Sr. and Charlie have passed away), he felt a responsibility to “put pen to paper” and document the company’s formative years.
He said it took him about a year to write the 173-page book. His process was to print out a copy of the book once a rough draft was finished, read through it and mark sections with Post-it Notes indicating where there should be corrections or where he wished to add elaborations. His wife then would retype the copy for him and print out another draft. He said they did this probably seven times before he was satisfied that it was ready to be published.
The book, entitled “We Gave Your Family Our Best,” highlights the Four Winns company’s roller coaster ride to success, from its highest highs to its lowest lows. The book’s title is a play on the old company tagline, “Give your family our best.”
In the early 1970s, Winn and his brother, Bill Jr., were already working in the boating industry as salesmen for various companies. Around this time, they began looking for a low-cost fiber glass product to offer to dealers in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. In their search, they came across a small company in Cadillac. It was called Safe-T-Mate, and its production facility was located on Boon Road.
They approached Safe-T-Mate owner George Spicer with a business offer and he agreed to allow them to sell his boats to the dealerships. Eventually, Bill Sr. and Charlie became involved, and the Winns purchased the business from Spicer and began running it themselves.
One of the first (and perhaps to this day the biggest) challenge in the history of the company came on May 3, 1978, when the Safe-T-Mate plant was completely destroyed in a chemical fire.
John said they lost almost everything in the fire, including all their tools, equipment and the molds for the new boat model. To make matters worse, he said the facility was “grossly under-insured.”
In a desperate effort to salvage something from the blaze, John said they hooked chains to the sterns of around 20 boats in a shipping warehouse adjacent to the main plant that was in danger of catching fire, and dragged them across the gravel driveway to safety.
Since the molds for their new boat model were destroyed in the fire, they tracked down one of the units that was still for sale at a dealership out of state and informed them “you cannot sell that boat!” John said. When they bought the boat back from the dealership, they used it as the master mold for future units.
John said they sold the 20 boats they saved from the warehouse and used the money to restart the business. At first, they set up shop in a horse barn down the road from the original Safe-T-Mate plant but eventually they built a new facility on Frisbee Street (which is Groupe Beneteau’s small cruiser plant today).
A couple of years later, the company would experience another major setback, when the country went into a recession, prompting massive interest rate hikes and the imposition of luxury taxes on boats. Around the same time, President Jimmy Carter proposed banning boating on the weekends to reduce fuel usage nationwide.
Carter’s proposal was never implemented but John said the damage was done, as people stopped buying boats literally overnight, thinking they wouldn’t be able to use them on the weekends. John said they didn’t turn the lights on for weeks after that, as they had no orders to fill.
With the company already in an extremely precarious financial position due to the fire, the recession and government austerity policies brought the company to one of its lowest points ever.
To save the business, Bill Sr. tried to talk investors into buying 25% of Four Winns for $200,000 but there were no takers. Things were so bad that John said they all sold their houses and started drawing unemployment.
Within a year, however, boat sales surged back and the company began to grow stronger and stronger. Over the next several years, John said they were able to grow exponentially, eventually becoming the third-largest boat-building company in the world.
John attributes that rapid growth of the company to several factors, including staying one step ahead of the competition in providing a product that consumers wanted, keeping overhead as low as possible so the dealers could make a profit, and maintaining close connections with the dealers.
“The dealers trusted us to do what we said we were going to do, because they often would actually be speaking to one of us (Winns) when they called,” John said. “We worked hard to support them. We used to tell them, ‘we would be nowhere without you.’”
More than any other factor, however, John said the success of Four Winns is due to the workers who poured their hearts and souls into making a quality product. He said the Winn’s goal was to make a profit they could then share with their employees; this came in the form of high wages, a profit-sharing program and perks such as an employee cafeteria.
“Four Winns got lucky because we had great people pulling the oar in the same direction, and every bit as hard, as we were pulling,” John wrote in his book.
“We Gave Your Family Our Best” is available at Horizon Books in Cadillac and on Amazon.com.
