REED CITY — A new spot for grabbing gas and groceries has arrived in Reed City. West Michigan and northern Indiana convenience store chain, Johnny’s Markets, is celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday, June 7 from noon to 6 p.m.
Johnny’s is run under family-owned company Walters-Dimmick Petroleum. The Johnny’s Markets brand came to life around 2014 when Walters-Dimmick decided to re-imagine their Shell-branded gas station convenience stores.
President JP Walters said the goal was to “create a fun, identifiable brand for our customers that embodies our values.”
After building their northernmost location in Big Rapids in 2000, Walters said the company had its eye on Reed City.
“We thought it was a great little community to serve, along with the many travelers that pass through heading north,” he said. “Last year we were approached by the previous owner of the location, as he was considering exiting; he liked the Johnny’s brand and thought it would be a great fit for his team and the community.”
The Reed City location has actually been open and functional since fall, but with transfer of ownership and remodeling, the official grand opening had been delayed.
Reed City Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee said there will be a ribbon cutting at Johnny’s at 3:30 p.m. When a new businesses comes on to the scene, McBee said it’s important to give them a proper introduction and let people know that they’re there.
Reed City is always changing and growing, she said, and diversifying what the city has to offer its residents is always a plus.
With the new location situated just near U.S. 131, Johnny’s Markets will be a prime stop for travelers coming into the city and those who are permanent community members.
“From what I’ve heard, they have great food and drink, slushies, and everyone’s really welcoming,” McBee said. “Johnny’s thing is that they offer really good customer service and smiling faces when you walk in.”
Feedback has been flooding in, Walters said, and it’s coming from both tourists and residents. So far, he said everyone’s been pleased with the service and the food and beverage options.
Opening the doors with a cheerful attitude and providing a quality customer experience is the Johnny’s Markets mission, Walters said. Although the store offers a wide stock variety, his favorite item is the Johnny’s Markets brand of coffee.
“In fact, people love it so much we started offering it online so they could enjoy it at home as well as on the road,” Walters said.
The full grand opening event is free and open to the public. Attendees can also get a free slice of pizza, $1 slushies and door prizes.
Johnny’s Markets is located at 5065 S 220th Ave. in Reed City.
