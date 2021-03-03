Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming to Northern Michgan this week

CADILLAC — The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which recently received authorization for emergency use in the United States, is expected to arrive in Northern Michigan this week.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the United States. The other two are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both of those require two doses, have stringent cooling requirements and use MRNA technology.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine right now uses just one dose; can be kept in an ordinary refrigerator for a month and uses a different delivery technique (none of the delivery techniques in any of the three vaccines will change your DNA).
But it's the logistics of fewer doses needed and easier refrigeration that could really make a difference, from health-care workers' perspectives.
"It's huge. It's very, very big," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, during the healthcare system's weekly press conference Tuesday morning. "The approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is very beneficial for the people of Northern Michigan as far as increasing access to vaccine."
The Johnson and Johnson vial also has fewer doses in it, making it easier to plan clinics without running the risk of wasting vaccine (Munson says so far there've been very few doses wasted locally because the vaccine clinics have a waitlist and people have been willing to show up a day early to get vaccinated if they receive the call).
Side effects are similar to the other vaccines, with a sore arm being the most common.
While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, at 72%, has a lower efficacy rating than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (around 95%), there are a couple of things to keep in mind about that.
"The most important piece of this—and really with any vaccine— is its effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death," said Dr. Nick Torney, infectious disease pharmacist for Munson. "In which case this vaccine did show an excellent effectiveness in preventing severe critical disease and death across multiple regions throughout the world including South Africa, Latin America and the United States."
There's some speculation that different timeframe in which the vaccines were tested (Pfizer and Moderna were tested last summer before there were as many viral variants) is contributing to the difference in efficacy rates. So, too, might the number of doses; the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also being tested at two doses.
"But again, this is speculation and in theory. There's no hard evidence in a randomized controlled trial to back that up at this point," Dr. Torney cautioned.
Still, Munson doctors say you should get whichever vaccine is offered to you.
"Statewide, nationally and globally there is not enough vaccine for everybody to get vaccinated. So my advice would be, if you have the option for any of those vaccines, you should get it," Dr. Nefcy said. "All of these vaccines are very very effective at preventing serious disease."
It all comes down to supply, however.
"We just are hopeful that we will continue to get a good supply of all three of the approved vaccines to administer to as many people in northern Michigan as we can," Dr. Nefcy said.
Munson hasn't heard how much Johnson and Johnson vaccine northern Michigan will be getting.
Right now, Munson isn't scheduling any new first-dose clinics because supply is low to the hospital; the state formula favors health departments.
Just over 66% of Munson's health care workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19.
Doctors continue to urge caution.
"Many of the new variants are more transmissible than the original version of COVID that we were seeing, and some of them could be less responsive to that vaccine, so it is really important as we learn more about these, that we continue our mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying apart by six feet, avoiding close social gatherings," Dr. Nefcy reminded. "Please, if you have any symptoms whatsoever you should get tested, or if you have a suspicion that you have been exposed or have COVID please get tested."
