Johnson and Johnson vaccine usage halted

CADILLAC — Local health officials and doctors say they're waiting for more advice from the Centers for Disease Control, but for now, they aren't using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA and the CDC advised that the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should pause while the agencies review "data involving six reported U.S. cases of an extremely rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J and J vaccine," a District Health Department No. 10 news release stated.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare, and there have not been any reported adverse events reported in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction after the administration of the J and J vaccine,‘ said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer at DHD No.10. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for all vaccine providers, and we are assured that the data is being reviewed swiftly by the experts.‘
During Tuesday's press conference, Munson doctors noted that the blood clots appear to be very rare.
Nick Torney, Pharm.D., specializes in infectious disease for Munson Healthcare. He described the move from the FDA and CDC as "an abundance of caution."
"This was six cases identified out of 6.8 million doses given, and there was one death that was reported. Right now the adverse events appear to be extremely rare," Torney said.
It's about one in a million, based on current data.
"To put this in comparison, the event rate for getting blood clots and women that are taking birth control is up to one in 1,000 . . . which is about 1,000 times more risk compared to getting a blood clot, based on to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," Torney said. "The risk of this possible adverse event is really magnitudes lower than the risk of acquiring COVID-19 for yourself, for your loved ones and for your community."
DHD No. 10 is halting the use of the J and J vaccine but is continuing to administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Torney said there have not been any reports related to blood costs with the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.
"It is still recommended to continue vaccinations, with those vaccines," Torney said.
Torney said further guidance from the CDC and FDA is expected Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.