Jones to stand trial on animal cruelty case, date not set

On July 8, John Delmer Jones, 72, of Lake City, was scheduled to accept a plea in an animal abandoning/cruelty case, but instead likely surprised some in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court when he opted to go to trial. Before the plea hearing, Jones’ trial was taken off the trial schedule as it was believed it would not be needed. As a result, the trial may not happen until sometime in August. (Photo by Rick Charmoli)