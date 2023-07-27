CADILLAC — The After 26 Depot Cafe in Cadillac will be celebrating a decade in operation this weekend with its annual music festival.
The headliner for this year’s festival is the Josh Davis Band, led by popular Michigan singer/songwriter and finalist on the eighth season of “The Voice,” Josh Davis.
Others performing this year include Vic Tripp, Adam Joynt, The Landing Dance Academy and Jack Purkiss, who was among the original group of volunteers that created the After 26 Depot in 2012.
The event will take place Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Besides music, there will be food trucks, a craft show, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event fund operations of the After 26 Depot Cafe, which provides a place of employment for special needs adults over the age of 26.
If you would like to donate cash or an auction item, fill out the cash sponsorship or auction sponsorship form and mail it in or drop it off by the restaurant.
The online silent auction is now live. Bid today at https://www.32auctions.com/depotmusicfest.
After 26 Depot Music Festival lineup:
• 2 to 2:45 p.m. — Vic Tripp
• 3 to 3:45 p.m. — Adam Joynt
• 4 to 4:45 p.m. — Jack Purkiss
• 5 to 5:45 p.m. — The Landing Dance Academy
• 6 to 8 p.m. — The Josh Davis Band
