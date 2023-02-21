Judge Elmore issues court order to streamline court proceedings

CADILLAC — Beginning next month, circuit court arraignments in Missaukee and Wexford counties will no longer be necessary in an effort to streamline court proceedings.
Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said according to Michigan Court Rule 6.113(E), a circuit court may eliminate, what is in effect, a second arraignment in a case. This may be done provided other arrangements are made to ensure the defendant receives a copy of the information and notice of the prosecutor’s intent to seek sentence enhancements, such as habitual felony offender enhancements.
Recently, Elmore said the court received approval from the State Court Administrator of the local administrative order establishing the change. The prosecutor will be required to file a proof of service in the court file to ensure it has provided the necessary documentation to the defendant. This change will take effect on March 31, according to Elmore.
“The concept is to improve the efficient use of courtroom time for all involved,” Elmore said. “The defendants, who were already subject to an arraignment in district court, will still receive due process in circuit court.”
He also said defendants can still do all the same things they could before the change, such as challenge bond, file evidentiary motions, enter into plea agreements or proceed to trial. Elmore said this administrative order simply eliminates one step according to the court rules.
When it comes to the purpose of a district court, Elmore said it has the jurisdiction to decide, among other matters, criminal misdemeanors. Circuit courts, on the other hand, have the jurisdiction to decide, among other matters, both criminal misdemeanors and felonies, he said.
All criminal cases, however, including felonies, begin in district court and Elmore said the initial arraignment of a defendant is conducted in the district court. The purpose of an arraignment is to ensure the defendant is informed of the charges alleged, the maximum punishment available, and their rights. Elmore also said district court arraignments are the time a defendant enters what is usually an initial plea of not guilty.
“If a criminal case includes one or more felony charges, the district court conducts a probable cause hearing called a preliminary examination,” he said. “If that hearing is waived or the district court finds probable cause at the hearing, the case is ‘bound over’ to the circuit court.”
Generally, Elmore said another arraignment is conducted at the circuit court. At that arraignment, he said the prosecutor ensures a copy of the charging document is served upon the defendant. It also is during a circuit court arraignment the prosecutor ensures a copy of their witness list and demands for discovery also are served, Elmore said. These materials are already generally provided before the actual arraignment.
At the circuit court arraignment, Elmore said the defense counsel acknowledges receipt of those documents and most often continues the plea of “not guilty.” At that arraignment, if the parties have reached a pretrial agreement, He also said the defendant may enter a plea of guilty or no contest. That is, however, relatively rare, according to Elmore.
Again, in most cases, Elmore said the initial plea of not guilty previously entered before the district court is continued.
“I conduct arraignments on cases bound over to circuit court on Monday and Friday mornings. I also address other matters at those sessions, such as motions to modify bond, evidentiary motions, probation and bond violation allegations, pretrial conferences and sentencings,” he said. “Depending on the caseload, we may have 20 cases on the record in a morning docket.”
For several reasons, Elmore said the docket often runs behind schedule and carries into the lunch hour. This cram-for-time affects counsel, defendants, jail escorts and more. It also often crowds the afternoon docket, he said.
Elmore said the greatest resource he has to manage, besides his staff, is the effective use of the courtroom and the time of those before it. For that reason, he opted to do this administrative order.
