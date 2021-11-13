BALDWIN — A man who was accused of repeatedly trespassing on private property in Lake County and assaulting a minor has been found not guilty of the charges against him.
Judge Mark Wickens, of the 79th District Court, found Andrew Morrison not guilty after hearing testimony and arguments last week during a bench trial.
Morrison initially was charged with trespassing, larceny less than $200 and assault and battery in connection with the incident.
According to a press release issued by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, at approximately 3:42 p.m. on July 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lynch Drive in Webber Township for a report of a suspicious male that had trespassed on private property multiple times and approached a juvenile female.
While deputies were canvasing the area looking for the male another 911 call was received advising that the man was back on the property and there was an altercation involving a firearm. Prior to officers arriving, dispatch advised that shots were fired.
Officers arrived to find the man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds from a shotgun, and blunt force trauma to his head. According to the police report of the incident, Morrison was shot in the legs with birdshot by the father of the juvenile, James Graham, then struck in the back of the head multiple times.
Morrison was treated at the scene by officers and transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for additional treatment.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said they ultimately decided not to pursue the trespassing charge against Morrison because there is a statutory requirement that the suspect be “put on notice” that they are not allowed on the property. Based on available evidence, Cooper said the only person that could have testified to doing this was the homeowner, James Graham. Since he could eventually face charges for his role in the incident, Cooper said Graham was not available to testify.
As for the allegation that Morrison grabbed the minor’s wrist while on the property, Cooper said the only eye witness to this who was available to testify was the minor herself.
The minor testified during the trial, as did Morison, who denied touching her.
According to police reports, the minor also saw Morrison steal a shovel from the property; he also denied doing this.
“It came down to a he said, she said situation,” Cooper said.
Judge Wickens said without corroborating testimony about Morrison’s behavior that day, there was reasonable doubt as to his guilt.
In October, Cooper dropped a felony assault with a dangerous weapon charge against Graham.
Cooper said the dismissal was a necessary move in order to handle cases against two co-defendants — Graham and Morrison.
While the charge against Graham has been dropped, Cooper said it’s possible he could be recharged at a later date.
