CADILLAC — An Administrative Law Judge has sided with Nestlé Waters North America and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regarding the company's request to increase the amount of water it withdraws from a well in Osceola County.
In a statement to the Cadillac News, Nestlé says it's pleased.
"Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) is pleased that the Administrative Law Judge upheld the permit granted to us by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). We firmly believe that the EGLE’s decision to approve our permit application was appropriate, as it carefully reviewed and considered our permit application in what it called 'the most extensive analysis of any water withdrawal in Michigan history.' We have confidence in the science behind our application, the EGLE’s thorough review, the 18 years’ worth of environmental data collected near the site since beginning our operations in Michigan, and the EGLE’s analysis."
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, which filed suit alongside the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to block the permit, said in a statement Wednesday that it lost in administrative court but has won in the court of public opinion.
"The injustice of Nestle’s water grab, strictly for corporate profit, while many citizens still are without clean water throughout the state, has been well understood, particularly in this time of a major health crisis that demands water access in something other than expensive plastic bottles," read a MCWC statement.
EGLE is reviewing the judge's decision.
"The recommendation of Judge Pulter is subject to a final determination by the Director of EGLE. EGLE will conduct a thorough review of the recommendation prior to any comment or decision," said EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean. "The EGLE Director’s decision will be driven by the science of protecting the environment and public health, within the bounds of statute that define the options available to EGLE."
Further details on the decision will be in Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News.
