CADILLAC — In roughly two weeks, the career of Judge William Fagerman will be over.
Fagerman has been on the bench since he was appointed in April 2007 by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Fagerman, who was born and raised in Cadillac, served as thrice-elected prosecuting attorney for Wexford County, as well as an attorney in private practice. He replaced Judge Charles Corwin on the bench, who resigned during his term, which expired starting Jan. 1, 2009.
Fagerman sought re-election twice and won before he was aged out of seeking another term, but even if he wasn't he said he likely would have to step away from the bench after this current term.
"You know, if I had two more years of my term, I'd probably finish, but to run again, with the idea that I would work a couple of years and then quit. I really didn't want to do that," he said.
Like in every work endeavor, the worries of staying too long or past your prime is always a concern. He said it is hard to unseat sitting judges in elections and while everyone would like to think they aren't losing half a step as they age, the reality is getting older is undefeated in how it affects everyone.
Fagerman, however, didn't have to worry about that because the Constitution of Michigan states in Article VI Sec. 19 (3): "No person shall be elected or appointed to a judicial office after reaching the age of 70 years." Although Fagerman doesn't know if there is a magic age when it comes to benching judges, he did say he agrees with the concept of aging out those who can serve on the bench.
"Clearly there are people, and I think I'm one of them, we could go a little longer, but at some point in time, you have to deal with the issue," he said. "Then it becomes a hard issue to try and tell people it's time."
HOW IT ALL STARTED
Although Fagerman is ending his legal career that started in the late 1970s, the start of his professional life was in a much different field.
Fagerman earned his law degree from Wayne State University, but he earned his bachelor's from Michigan Technological University after he graduated from Cadillac High School. While at MTU, Fagerman said he studied and eventually specialized in mechanical engineering. After graduating from MTU he started working for Michigan Bell as an engineer.
After he was on the job for a while, Fagerman said he contemplated getting his Master of Business Administration.
"Part of getting ahead in the corporate world is additional degrees. But everyone was doing that (MBAs). So I had always had a bit of an interest in the law but never had any firm desire that I was going to law school," he said.
The interest, however, prevailed and Fagerman enrolled to take night classes through Wayne State University while continuing to work as an engineer during the day. Not long after he finished law school, Fagerman said he passed the bar exam and started working in the rates and tariffs department within Michigan Bell.
He said it wasn't a legal department per se, but it dealt with the regulations with the industry and the company needed people who had the background to know how to do discovery and that kind of work.
In 1978, Fagerman said he had the chance to return to Northern Michigan and, in particular, Gaylord. His job wouldn't be as an engineer but in a personal injury practice. That transition from engineering to law as a career started at Michigan Bell, but once he moved to Gaylord to work full-time as an attorney, Fagerman never looked back.
GAINING CONFIDENCE
Once in Gaylord, Fagerman said he worked for the personal injury law practice for two years. It was after that stint in Gaylord that Fagerman returned to Cadillac and started a general law practice.
Fagerman said he mostly did criminal, divorce and general civil cases. He continued doing that for roughly 10 years and in 1990, he took on the additional responsibilities of being the referee for the circuit court, which does all the divorce cases. He also was contracted by the county for criminal defense and he continued to do that until he was elected prosecutor in 1994.
"I really liked trial work. I really enjoyed criminal trials as a defense attorney. That was the part of the job I liked the most," he said. "At least at that time, there were a lot of trials. We had a lot of jury trials. A lot more than we have had in recent years."
As a young attorney, Fagerman said the late, great 28th Circuit Court Judge Frank Miltner had a rule that if a person was convicted of shoplifting they got three days in jail. If a person knew they were going to get three days in jail if they pled guilty, they always wanted a trial.
The upshot of that was there were a lot of trials, and as a new lawyer, you got to try a lot of cases.
"Jury trials are intimidating to lawyers, if you are not comfortable with them, so you got to try a lot of cases," he said. "So you sort of got your trial legs. Then you can translate that to your assaults, and armed robberies and more serious things."
It was those trials and the work as a criminal defense attorney that made him think about it. He said what pushed him over the edge in terms of seeking the position was his love of trials, as well as the public service part of being a prosecutor.
MOVING FORWARD
With his retirement nearing, Fagerman said he doesn't have any special plans. Especially since there is still an ongoing global pandemic.
He said any thoughts he and his wife had of taking road trips and other travel to see if they wanted to spend the winter months in warmer climes have, at the very least, are delayed. He said finishing his career in a pandemic has been frustrating, but it has been frustrating for everyone. He understands he is not unique in that matter.
He also said he may still don his judge's robes since it is likely that the new 28th Circuit Court Jason Elmore will have some conflicts in the short term.
He said when a judge retires, they can act as a visiting judge as long as they agree to not practice law. He has no intentions of opening a law practice or joining one so he does plan on becoming a visiting judge.
He said he will have the ability to pick and choose what cases he does and he definitely won't be working every day. Although Judge Audrey Van Alst and Judge Melissa Ransom will likely be appointed to some of the cases, Fagerman said he wouldn't be opposed to helping out. That, however, will take a few months due to rules associated with his pension.
As for what he will miss, Fagerman said he is going to miss all of it, especially the people he works with.
It was not uncommon for lawyers to call him to ask him legal questions, but once he is retired, those calls are going to stop. He said it will be an adjustment not having the day-to-day activity he has become accustomed to.
With his final day of Dec. 30 approaching quickly, Fagerman said when people think back to when he was both Wexford County's prosecutor and then 28th Circuit Court judge, he wants people to remember him as someone who worked hard, did a good job and was fair.
"I hope that is the way people think that I was fair. I think fair is the No. 1 and that is probably what you want from a prosecutor or a judge," he said.
JUDGES VERDICTS ON A CAREER
With his upcoming retirement, 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst, Wexford County Probate Court Judge Edward Van Alst and Missaukee County Probate Court Judge Melissa Ranson sent a joint statement talking about Fagerman and his impact on the communities he served in.
"Judge Fagerman’s contributions to Wexford and Missaukee counties over the last 26 years, first as the Wexford County Prosecutor and then as the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee Counties, will leave an indelible positive impression on our communities.
During his career, Judge Fagerman was an encouraging mentor to new and experienced attorneys providing insight and direction on myriad legal issues and procedures. It was clear that his goal was the advancement of representation in both criminal and civil matters. It is his legacy to have forever changed our legal community for the better."
