Juneteenth closures to be aware of this year

CADILLAC — Juneteenth has officially made the calendar as a federal holiday. Because June 19 falls on a weekend, observance of the holiday takes place Monday, June 20, and several businesses and organizations will be closed.
The courts of Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties were notified of their required Juneteenth closures on June 1. Like the federal holidays of Christmas Day, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, court operations are expected to cease, but county offices had the option to choose.
In Wexford County, Administrator Joe Porterfield said they’ve made the decision to close along with the courts.
“Earlier this month, the Michigan Supreme Court said that all the courts were going to be closed, and we looked at that and said, well, we can’t have court, there’s no mail and banking can’t be done,” he said. “And in observance of the holiday, and just recognizing the importance of it, the commissioners decided that they would close as well.”
Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, it had been annually celebrated by many different groups across the county. The date marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and the end of the Civil War, which took place June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas.
Porterfield said that people within the county are still learning what exactly Juneteenth represents, and why observance of the holiday is significant. Despite the shortened time frame to prepare, he said the commissioners did their best to coordinate for the holiday.
“There was some work that had to go into it, but the commissioners understood and were very open and said, you know what, this is what’s best,” he said.
Part of the process the county took was completing letters of understanding with union employees. Porterfield said they have a majority of the union signatures needed, but they are still waiting on a few. The adjustment has been made for this year only, but moving forward, Juneteenth will be considered in negotiations.
Both the short notice of court closures and the roadblock of previous negotiations with unions contributed to Missaukee County’s decision to keep its offices open.
County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said unions were given the opportunity to swap a holiday after the county was notified of the closures.
“So to give them some option, we said, hey, if you would prefer Juneteenth to Columbus Day, we would consider making a swap,” she said. “They chose to stick with their holiday schedule, but we weren’t in a position to add a holiday.”
Closing down wasn’t really a thought, Vogel said. With the court agency notice coming in on June 1, she said there wasn’t much time to even consider closing the county offices.
When it came down to discussing the holiday with unions, Vogel said she was made aware of other counties that experienced the same struggle as Missaukee.
“Every county has had union employees, and some of them had negotiated Juneteenth as a holiday and some had not,” she said. “We were definitely, I would say, blindsided by it would be an appropriate way to phrase it.”
Current contracts run through September 2024, but negotiations open up again in winter. Vogel expects that Juneteenth will come up in that process.
Like Missaukee, the Osceola County Board of Commissioners have also made the decision to stay open Monday. At a recent board meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of a holiday swap with the unions, and addressed the complications that staying open would cause for the county clerk and treasurer.
In the end, the board made a motion to keep county offices open this year, but to consider the addition of the holiday in future negotiations. Along with the courts and the Wexford County offices, banks and post offices will also be closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.