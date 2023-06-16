IDLEWILD — Idlewild will be hosting its annual Juneteenth Festival this weekend in commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Idlewild is located just east of Baldwin in Lake County.
The celebration will begin on Saturday, June 17, with a parade at noon and the festival from 2 to 6 p.m.
The festival will include a number of attractions, including vendors, field games, line dancing, lake-front activities, all-day raffle drawings and music from DJ Purpose.
Festivities continue on Sunday, June 18, with a church service at 11 a.m., following by a Juneteenth play at 1 p.m. and a Father’s Day cake reception afterward at the Tabernacle A.M.C. Church at 6466 Idlewild Blvd.
