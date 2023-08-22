The end of summer break for local schools is quickly approaching, and for some that last day was Sunday.
Districts across the area will be starting school either this week or next week, and that means some of the most exciting times are about to unfold for juniors and seniors. Juniors will be exploring options when it comes to their futures while seniors will be completing that process as they move toward graduation.
While the school year is just starting, before they know it, juniors will be scheduling senior pictures and seniors will be hearing the tones of “Pomp and Circumstance” as they finish one chapter of their young lives and begin another.
Stephanie Louwers is the academic college and career readiness teacher for Marion High School and her job is to ensure students are doing what they are supposed to so they graduate on time. She also works to help these students have a better idea of what they are going to do after high school.
While the duties of this job are specific to Louwers’ title, it can be handled by many different staff, such as counselors, in other districts. The person may vary from district to district, but the purpose is the same — helping students figure out what happens after high school.
To help families with either junior or senior students, the Cadillac News talked with Louwers and Tim Rigling, Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center assistant superintendent, to find out what needs to be accomplished during these final two years of school for these teens. While the dates are not provided, it does present a basic idea of when these important events occur.
NEVER TOO EARLY TO START
While the idea is to focus on juniors and seniors, Louwers said she would be remiss in her duties if she didn’t at least mention that sophomores also need to be thinking ahead.
She said in the late fall or early winter, the career technical center will have someone visit the district and show a video that briefly explains each of the programs offered at the CTC. The students then will pick three programs they have an interest in exploring more and they get to visit those programs.
Louwers said it is one of the first steps that students can utilize for getting exposed to the different options for their future.
FALL AND WINTER
When junior students return to school this fall, Louwers said some of them will be attending the CTC. She also said some students may be dual enrolled, which also will help them prepare for their life post-graduation. Dual enrollment allows students to begin taking free dual enrollment classes in the ninth grade and continue to take up to 10 dual enrollment courses overall throughout their high school careers.
This time of year also is when a lot of juniors will do college visits. She said often a representative from the college or university will come to the local campus and meet with upperclassmen to give them an overview of their institution. If the student is interested, Louwers said that the representative will provide dates of when the interested student could schedule a campus visit.
“It is important (to have these visits) because sometimes after they visit the college they are interested in they realize it is not the right fit,” she said. “Even for kids who are not going the college route, we get them to the career fairs. Sometimes they realize a certain job may not be the right fit.”
For seniors who are planning on going to college after graduation, Louwers said October is a big month.
In Marion, Louwers said a day is dedicated to teaching seniors about filling out college applications, so they know how to do it. Once they apply to the colleges or universities they are interested in, Louwers said the waiting game begins.
While she was not certain about when students should expect the verdict on their applications, Louwers said a safe bet is to think it will take six to eight weeks before they will receive an acceptance or rejection letter from colleges.
She also said the only other thing that seniors need to be aware of is that the new application window for Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens in December. Previously, it opened in November, Louwers said.
WINTER AND SPRING
For juniors, the New Year means there will be testing — a lot of testing.
This will include the SAT, ACT Work Keys and the Michigan Merit Examination in social studies in science, according to Louwers. The testing will occur over three days normally at the beginning of April. Louwers said this can be a stressful time for some students, especially those who have test anxiety.
While these tests all are important and can impact students’ future, Louwers said at the end of the day they are just tests. They are not the end all, be all of what the future holds.
To help alleviate some of the pressure, Louwers said she tries to show students what to expect when they are testing and what it will look like in these proctored exams. While she said she isn’t “teaching to the test,” she does want the students to be familiar with them so it can relieve some of the stress and anxiety. The goal is to have all students test confidently.
“Even us being a small school, I do a good job of reaching out to them and they know I have an open door,” she said. “I feel like they know we have their backs and we are a family. If they are having doubts, we will be there for them.”
For seniors, Louwers said the late winter and spring are when scholarship opportunities start coming out. She said Marion has an online scholarship page for seniors and a more analog version in the form of a scholarship board in the high school office. They also have a college decision day where students decide where they plan on attending college the following fall.
When it comes to that day, sometimes students are having to decide between attending schools that were not their first choices. That can be a hard thing for them to accept. She also said sometimes it isn’t a matter of getting into a certain school but being able to afford the tuition.
“It takes time for them to get over (not getting into a school they wanted to attend), but I also tell them to go to another college and, if they do well, they can always transfer,” she said.
While the end of the year has a lot of big moments, such as the senior honor walk, none is bigger than graduation. Louwers said she is always available to parents and students when it comes to answering questions they might have, and there is likely someone in every district ready to do that.
She also said the new year may just be starting, but parents and students need to know that it will blow by if they let it.
“This time is going to go fast,” she said. “Make sure you treasure it.”
CTC PERSPECTIVE
For the students who are looking to enter the workforce after graduation, Rigling said they need to look beyond career awareness and exploration and start to look at career preparation and training.
He said this means creating a resume and using several resources available to them to start researching the career fields they are interested in.
For juniors who are attending the CTC, Rigling said they begin to gain valuable skills in their programs and, when ready, can go to work in the community through a cooperative experience. These experiences can be continued in their senior year.
Juniors also have to decide by Sept. 20 if they would like to take part in the CTC’s Early College Option offered in six programs. The Wexford-Missaukee Early College is a tuition-free, three-year early college program serving students who are registered full-time in public school districts participating in the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
Rigling said students extend high school by one year and follow a specific integrated sequence of high school and college courses, the Program of Study, during grades 11-13 while attending CTC and the college campus.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to students and their families for tuition, books, and fees during the three-year program, he said. Students can earn up to an Associate Degree or Certificate in the outlined pathways. The early college program partners with Baker College of Cadillac, West Shore Community College and Northwestern Michigan College, Rigling said.
Seniors who attend the CTC also have several opportunities to interact with local businesses and industry, according to Rigling.
During the week of Feb. 26, seniors will participate in a work ethic panel, while a dress for success event has seniors listening and asking questions to local businesses and industry regarding work ethic and employer expectations. On May 7, Rigling said the CTC hosts an annual employer expo where more than 40 businesses and industrial partners set up tables in the halls to share what they do, interact and in some cases offer job applications on the spot.
“Seniors also have the opportunity to apply for several CTC student scholarships, which can be used not only for college but also can be used for tools of the trade for those looking to enter the workforce,” he said. “The deadline for these scholarships is March 1.”
