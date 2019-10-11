Jury: Copemish man not guilty of drug charge, guilty of driving offense

CADILLAC — The 55-year-old Copemish man who was charged with a drug and driving-related offenses found out his debt to society after a jury of his peers rendered its decision recently in 28th Circuit Court.
After the jury deliberated for roughly 43 minutes, Brian Dean McClure was found not guilty of possession of suboxone second or subsequent offense, but guilty of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense. McClure originally was charged with the two offenses for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted of the drug-related charge, McClure faced up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and fees.
After the verdict, McClure was sentenced on the same day to pay $425 in fines and fees.
