Why are people opposed to jury duty?
That question has been asked by the court system for years. To see if it’s true, all you have to do is ask your friends, neighbors or family if they want to serve on a jury and the response will likely be a quick and firm no.
In Wexford and Missaukee counties, you also could talk with county clerks and judges to get an answer to that question.
Jessica Nielsen has been the Missaukee County Clerk for seven years and attitudes toward jury duty haven’t changed since she started her tenure. For her, getting people to serve on juries has always been difficult.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help, but ultimately it also didn’t have a lasting impact.
“In the early stages (of reopening the courts), it was more difficult. People were concerned about coming in when they knew they would be in a large group of people,” Nielsen said. “We had protocols in place, but people were still concerned. Since then, it is more back to the normal difficulties of getting people to do any civil service.”
Nielsen said people have little time to do things they want to do, so serving on a jury is low on the priority list. She said people have full-time jobs, or they have small children they need to take care of. If they are going to take time away or time off of work, they want it to be for vacation and not to serve on a jury.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said it’s a similar situation for her.
When trials restarted after the pandemic, Nyman said requests to be excused were relatively high. She attributed that to people being unsure of what to expect and being uneasy with large crowds. Like in Missaukee County, Nyman said it has improved.
When it comes to reasons people give for not being able to serve on a jury, work commitments probably are given the most, followed by medical appointments and the need for childcare.
“Jury duty has always been given a bad rap. Even in movies, it takes a negative context. It is time away from your normal duties, and while it pays, the pay is not great. Increasing the amount allowed by statute to pay jurors could help,” Nyman said. “It is important for those to serve on jurors because that is a constitutional right of the person being charged with the crime. If those individuals were in the same situation, they would want the same right.”
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore also shared his thoughts about jury duty and the difficulty of getting people to serve on juries.
In Wexford and Missaukee counties, Elmore said there are 350 and 150 felony cases charged per year, respectively.
Criminal cases account for about two-thirds of his caseload, while the other one-third include civil litigation, personal protection orders, and divorces. In all of that, Elmore said the court only conducts about 24 criminal and civil trials per year. This is in addition to the two or more days per week the court is busy holding arraignments, motion hearings, sentencings, probation and bond violations.
“During campaigns, people tend to say that there are too many plea agreements. Plea agreements are an absolute necessity. Without them, the system would come to a halt,” he said. “It is up to the prosecutor alone to determine how to negotiate cases. The right of a jury trial is an ancient tradition and is essential in our democratic republic.”
Quarterly, Elmore said in Missaukee and Wexford counties, respectively, there are three or four panels of 30 jurors assigned to jury duty in circuit court. Generally, Elmore said the court will call in two or three panels, depending on the case, to come in for jury selection on a criminal trial.
While many people are excited to perform their civic duty, before trial individuals also send in requests to be excused, according to Elmore. The most common reason given is a scheduling conflict, such as work, school or daycare, Elmore said. Generally, Elmore said he does not grant those excuses.
He said everyone is giving up something to be there and everyone in the courtroom on the trial day has something else they could be doing. On the day of a trial, Elmore said about five to 10 per jury panel don’t show up. Elmore said the court usually issues a letter requesting a justification.
“For those who simply do not respond, the court may issue a notice compelling the person come or be brought to court to explain why they should not be held in contempt,” he said. “I prefer not to punish someone for failing to appear for jury duty.”
Jurors may be excused during jury selection in one or two ways. Elmore said the first is a challenge for cause. This means that there may be a reason one is simply not qualified to serve on that particular case. The second is that each side has a certain number of peremptory challenges where no justification is needed.
Elmore said if the court doesn’t have enough potential jurors, it may have to reset the case for one of the other trial days and call in more potential jurors. This is significant because it means the county has lost one of those valuable trial days, according to Elmore.
In 2021, Elmore said certain justice reform bills had a significant impact on criminal law that reduced the ability of courts to give any jail time. In 2021, about 71% and 64% of the felony convictions in Wexford and Missaukee, respectively, were intermediate sanction cell cases.
In these cases, Elmore said due to the changes in the law, the court is to presumptively give a probationary and monetary sentence with no jail. He also said a judge can give jail where there are “reasonable grounds,” but there are limitations.
“One could argue that some of the reforms encourage more cases to go to trial. Defendants are presumed to be innocent,” he said. “The prosecutor has the burden to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant need not even put on a defense. Both the prosecutor and defendant have the right to a trial by jury.”
When it comes to pay, Elmore said those who appear for jury duty get a small stipend, which is governed by law and is very low. The pay is 20 cents per mile and $15 for the first day paid by the half day. Jurors then get $20 on subsequent days also paid by the half day.
That means, if a person is selected to serve as a juror on a two-day trial, the pay would equate to $70, plus 20 cents per mile to and from the courthouse once per day.
Ultimately, Elmore said it appears the 28th Circuit Court is doing more trials and there are several possible reasons.
Maybe it is the changes in the law or maybe more defendants are or believe in their innocence. Maybe it is the nature of the cases or maybe it is the result of having more public defenders who get better pay, benefits, time and resources to dedicate to cases.
“Our former public defender program was inadequate. Our new public defender program means they have fewer cases per attorney, have support staff and investigators, and are required to attend training,” he said. “Maybe it is having more prosecutors who are able to spend more time on cases. We now have four in Wexford and two in Missaukee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.